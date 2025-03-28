New Delhi, A parliamentary panel has raised concerns over implementation of Mission Vatsalya, highlighting gaps in fund utilization, lack of trained personnel and vacancies that are hampering its effectiveness. Parl panel flags gaps in implementation of Mission Vatsalya

The number of Child Care Institutions supported under the scheme has increased from 2,305 in 2022-23 to 3,005 in 2024-25, but the absence of trained social workers and poor monitoring continue to hinder child protection services, the panel said.

The report by the Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports tabled in Parliament on Friday recommended revamp Child Care Institutions by establishing national accreditation standards and an annual audit mechanism for all CCIs.

The committee also suggested the launch of a National Foster Care Promotion Campaign with financial incentives for families willing to provide foster care.

Another challenge flagged in the report was the slow progress in the construction of Vatsalya Sadans, integrated child care centers designed to provide comprehensive services.

The report further noted that only 37 districts have received funding in the last two years, delaying access to crucial support for vulnerable children.

The committee also stressed the need for strengthening accountability mechanisms by appointing officers for on-the-spot inspections and implementing AI-powered child welfare tracking systems to identify at-risk children and intervene before crises escalate.

The report also recommended financial assistance for caregivers, increased availability of trained social workers and the establishment of respite care centers to provide temporary relief to families.

The panel urged the Ministry of Women and Child Development to collaborate with the education and health departments to develop early screening protocols for disabilities to ensure timely intervention.

The committee flagged issues in Mission Shakti, the government's flagship women’s empowerment program.

It pointed out that only 33.02 per cent of the funds allocated for 2024-25 had been utilized as of February 17, 2025.

The One Stop Centre scheme, designed to support women facing violence, also saw significant budget cuts, with revised allocations slashed to ₹173.81 crore and only ₹116.71 crore utilised by December 2024.

The panel urged the government to address these financial and administrative bottlenecks to ensure that welfare schemes designed for women and children deliver tangible results.

It stressed the importance of better coordination with state governments, timely fund disbursal and technology-driven interventions to improve efficiency and impact.

