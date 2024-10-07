Parl panel set to review situation in West Asia

New Delhi: The situation in West Asia in the wake of Israel’s two-front war with Hamas in Gaza Strip and Hezbollah in Lebanon will be reviewed by the parliamentary standing committee on external affairs, the panel led by Congress lawmaker Shashi Tharoor decided in its first meeting on Monday. The panel is led by Congress lawmaker Shashi Tharoor. (HT PHOTO)

The committee will also review the condition of people going overseas for work amid incidents of Indians being forced to take up low-level or even dangerous jobs abroad after being promised better quality employment. The second issue assumes importance after recent reports of some Indians being forced to work for the Russian military in its war against Ukraine after arriving there on the promise of employment.

The government had informed Parliament in August that at least eight Indians were killed in the conflict and that it had strongly taken up the matter with Russia for their discharge.

Meanwhile, the standing committee on communications and information and technology (IT) on Monday decided to review the existing mechanism to curb fake news, one of the major trouble areas in the new age media, and also look at the issues related to the OTT platforms.

The panel, led by BJP leader Nishikant Dubey, unanimously approved the committee’s agenda on Monday. TMC’s Mahua Moitra, who is expected to shift to another panel, didn’t attend the meeting.

The IT panel will also review the impact of emergence of AI and related issues and emergences of new form of currencies and its impact. It will be the first standing committee to come out with a comprehensive study on crypto currencies even as India awaits its own version to be brought out by RBI.