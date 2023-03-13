Parliament: Both Houses adjourned following ruckus over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks

Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned following a ruckus over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks about democratic backsliding in India during his trip to the United Kingdom (UK) last week as the second half of Parliament’s Budget session resumed on Monday. Speaker Om Birla said democracy in India was getting stronger before he adjourned the House as Congress members protested. (ANI)

Opposition Congress members reacted sharply to the government’s demand for an apology over Gandhi’s comments, which led to the adjournment of the proceedings of Lok Sabha or Parliament’s lower House till 2pm.

As soon as the proceedings started, defence minister Rajnath Singh cited Gandhi’s remarks on Indian democracy and accused the Congress leader of trying to “defame” India.

Singh said the House should condemn the remarks while asking Gandhi to apologise. He alleged Gandhi sought foreign intervention in India’s internal affairs and added it should be condemned.

Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi referred to the trampling of democracy when the Emergency was imposed in the 1970s under Congress’s rule.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been critical of Gandhi’s comments in the UK. Gandhi said the structures of Indian democracy are under “brutal attack” and there is a full-scale assault on the institutions.

In Rajya Sabha, Union minister Piyush Goyal asked Gandhi to come to the House and apologise for his “rubbish” statements made in London without naming the Congress leader. Goyal said that Indian democracy was in danger during the Emergency.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge called the demand for calling a leader who is not a member of the Rajya Sabha to the House condemnable. He referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statements abroad before he was interrupted and prompted Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to adjourn the House proceedings till 2pm.