Budget Session LIVE: ‘Efforts and struggles of PM Modi also contributed to Ram Mandir,’ says BJP MP Mahesh Sharma

Proceedings of the Lok Sabha are underway during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (ANI)

The ongoing budget session of Parliament will conclude on Saturday – it was extended by a day – with this being the final sitting before the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, due in April-May. The budget session, which opened, as usual, on January 31, on the eve of the Union budget, was also the first full session in the new Parliament building, which was inaugurated in May last year.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a whip to its Members of Parliament (MPs) from both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha to ensure their presence on account of ‘some very important legislative business.’ The move sparked speculations that a resolution could be passed ‘thanking’ prime minister Narendra Modi for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

On January 22, PM Modi attended the consecration ceremony at the temple in the temple town in Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, a short-duration discussion on the ‘White Paper’ on the Indian Economy is also scheduled in the Rajya Sabha. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) brought the ‘White Paper’ to show how the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) ‘mishandled’ the economy.