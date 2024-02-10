Budget Session LIVE: ‘Efforts and struggles of PM Modi also contributed to Ram Mandir,’ says BJP MP Mahesh Sharma
Budget Session LIVE: The ongoing budget session of Parliament will conclude on Saturday – it was extended by a day – with this being the final sitting before the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, due in April-May. The budget session, which opened, as usual, on January 31, on the eve of the Union budget, was also the first full session in the new Parliament building, which was inaugurated in May last year....Read More
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a whip to its Members of Parliament (MPs) from both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha to ensure their presence on account of ‘some very important legislative business.’ The move sparked speculations that a resolution could be passed ‘thanking’ prime minister Narendra Modi for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
On January 22, PM Modi attended the consecration ceremony at the temple in the temple town in Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, a short-duration discussion on the ‘White Paper’ on the Indian Economy is also scheduled in the Rajya Sabha. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) brought the ‘White Paper’ to show how the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) ‘mishandled’ the economy.
Budget Session LIVE: No one can read the history of this country by ignoring the Ram Mandir movement: Amit Shah in LS
"No one can read the history of this country by ignoring the Ram Mandir movement. Since 1528, every generation has seen this movement in some form or the other. This matter remained stuck for a long time. This dream had to be fulfilled during the time of the Modi government..."
Budget Session LIVE: AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi speaks during the discussion on Ram Temple in Parliament.
“I want to ask if Modi Govt is the government of a particular community, religion or the government of the entire country? Does GoI have a religion? I believe that this country does not have a religion. Through 22nd January, does this govt want to give a message that one religion triumphed over the other? What message do you give to the 17 crore Muslims in the country?...Am I a spokesperson of Babar, Jinnah or Aurangzeb?...I respect Lord Ram but I hate Nathuram Godse because he killed the person whose last words were 'Hey Ram'...”, Asaduddin Owaisi said.
Budget Session LIVE: ‘January 22 is beginning of journey of great India,’ says Amit Shah
“January 22 is beginning of journey of great India… Those who imagine a country without lord Ram do not know our country well and they represent the days of colonialism”, Amit Shah said in Lok Sabha during a discussion on Ram temple construction
Budget Session LIVE: Its been 10 years since this government was formed and they still depend on Pt. Nehru, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge to be in news. That means they have not achieved anything in the last 10 years: Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge
On Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Super PM' jibe on Congress MP Sonia Gandhi, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge says, "... Its been 10 years since this government was formed and they still depend on Pt. Nehru, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge to be in news. That means they have not achieved anything in the last 10 years. Nirmala Sitharam has been elected from Karnataka, and she should produce a white paper on what she has done for Karnataka. She should talk about the 14th and 15th financial injustice that is being meted out to Karnataka. She should tell why MNREGA workers are not being paid wages... Under her watchful eye, the Indian economy has hit the doldrums. She is perhaps India's most incompetent Finance Minister ever."
Budget Session LIVE: BJP MP quotes Nehru, says India's long-suppressed soul awakened with Ram temple opening
Senior BJP leader Satyapal Singh on Saturday quoted from Jawaharlal Nehru's "tryst with destiny" speech, saying the country's long-suppressed soul found utterance on January 22, when a grand Ram temple was consecrated at Ayodhya.
Budget Session LIVE: ‘PM Modi's efforts also contributed to Ram Mandir,' says BJP’s Mahesh Sharma
Lord Ram is the heart, soul, and spirit of all his devotees. After a struggle of 500 years, the Ram temple has been made a reality... It sure is the court which allowed the construction of Ram temple, but it is also the efforts and struggles of PM Narendra Modi: Mahesh Sharma, BJP Lok Sabha MP
Budget Session LIVE: A ‘balanced discussion’ to be held on Ram Temple, says BJP chief whip Laxmikant Bajpai
The history of Ram Mandir, and the fulfilment of wishes of millions of Ram devotees and their efforts to get the Ram Temple built, will be discussed in the house. It will be a balanced discussion within the limits of the constitution: Laxmikant Bajpai, BJP chief whip in Rajya Sabha
Budget Session LIVE: ‘Won’t tolerate insult to Charan Singh,' Dhankhar warns Congress
Don't use this language. I will not tolerate insult to Chaudhary Charan Singh. He stands for impeccable public life, unimpeachable integrity, and commitment to farmers...I have seen with my eyes, ruckus, chaos, condemnation, shouting and sloganeering: Jagdeep Dhankhar
Budget Session LIVE: Rajya Sabha chair accuses Congress of ‘insulting’ Charan Singh
Rajya Sabha chair Jagdeep Dhankhar, Vice President of India, speaks to Congress chief and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, accusing the party of ‘insulting’ ex-PM and new Bharat Ratna awardee, Chaudhary Charan Singh.
You (Congress) virtually insulted Chaudhary Charan Singh, you insulted his legacy. You had no time for Bharat Ratna Chaudhary Charan Singh. You are hurting every farmer in the country by creating such an environment inside the House on the issue of Chaudhary Charan Singh. Our heads should go in shame: Jagdeep Dhankhar
Budget Session LIVE: ‘Wherever Lord Ram goes, dharma is there,’ says BJP's Satyapal Singh
Where there is Ram, there is religion...those who destroy Dharma, are killed and those who protect Dharma, are protected. Congress is in this situation in this country today because they rejected Lord Ram at that time: BJP MP Satyapal Singh in Lok Sabha
Budget Session LIVE: Rajya Sabha MP Jayant Chaudhary hails Bharat Ratna for Charan Singh
The decision taken to award Chaudhary Charan Singh with Bharat Ratna is a big decision. Yesterday, people celebrated Diwali after the announcement; the farmers distributed sweets. This only shows that the decision was not only limited to his family members but is a decision to strengthen the farmers: RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, grandson of ex-PM Chaudhary Charan Singh, says in Rajya Sabha.
Budget Session LIVE: Discussion begins in Lok Sabha on Ram Temple
In its final sitting before the Lok Sabha elections, the Lower House begins discussion on the Ayodhya Ram Temple.
Satyapal Singh, BJP MP from Baghpat, initiates the debate.
Budget Session LIVE: Parliament holds final sitting before Lok Sabha polls
Proceedings have started in Parliament on the last day of the budget session. Also, this is Parliament's final sitting before the April-May Lok Sabha polls, when PM Modi and the BJP seek a third straight term in power.
Budget Session LIVE: BJP's Satyapal Singh on Ram Temple discussion
The discussion on Ram Temple is ‘very important’ for the country, says Satyapal Singh, BJP MP and Union minister.
Budget Session LIVE: ‘An important discussion,’ says BJP's Pratap Sarangi on Ram Temple discussion
This is an important discussion. The people should know about this. There are some people who also proposed the construction of toilets at the place of Ram Temple…this is not just a temple, but the construction of Ram Temple at the birthplace of Lord Ram is a symbol of the unity of the nation. The public should know about this, it is very important: Pratap Sarangi, BJP MP
Budget Session LIVE: Short-duration Rajya Sabha discussion on ‘White Paper’
In Rajya Sabha, a short-duration discussion will be held on the NDA government's ‘White Paper’ against the previous UPA government. BJP MPs will raise the discussion on the paper's impact on the lives of the people of the country.
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the paper earlier this week to expose the UPA's ‘mishandling’ of the economy.
Budget Session LIVE: Congress issues whip to Lok Sabha MPs
Ahead of the day's sitting, Congress issues a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs. Also, parliamentary leaders of the party-led INDIA bloc of opposition parties to meet at the Rajya Sabha LoP office in Parliament.
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge is Rajya Sabha's Leader of Opposition (LoP) and chairperson of the INDIA bloc.
Budget Session LIVE: Parliament's final sitting before 2024 LS polls
Saturday will witness the final sitting of Parliament before the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, due in April-May. This will also bring to an end the ongoing budget session, which opened, as usual, on January 31, and was scheduled to end on February 9. It was, however, extended by a day.