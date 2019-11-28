Parliament clears chit fund legislation

india

New Delhi: Parliament put its seal of approval on Thursday on a legislation aimed at making chit funds more transparent and better regulated and tripling the amount that subscribers can invest in the financial instruments, which serve as both savings and borrowing avenues.

The Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed by a voice vote by the Rajya Sabha; it was approved by the Lok Sabha earlier this month in the winter session.

The legislation stipulates monetary limits in chit funds, fixes the rate of commission of agents and fund managers and allows subscribers to join meetings for drawing chits via video conferencing. The maximum chit amount is proposed to be raised from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh for those managed by individuals or less than four partners, and from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 18 lakh for chit-fund firms with four or more partners.

The bill removes the limit of Rs 100 (which was set in 1982), and allows state governments to specify the base amount over which the provisions of the Act would apply. The maximum commission for the foreman, who is responsible for managing the chit, is proposed to be raised from 5% to 7%.

The bill also introduces concepts such as fraternity fund, rotating savings and credit institution to make chit funds more respectable..the legislation proposes to substitute terms like “chit amount,” “dividend” and “prize amount” with “gross chit amount,” “share of discount” and “net chit fund” to lend greater transparency and clarity to chit fund schemes.

Minister of state for finance Anurag Thakur, during the debate in the Lok Sabha, had distinguished chit funds from unregulated deposit schemes or ponzi schemes in which some have lost a lifetime’s savings. Chit funds are legal entities, Thakur said Yet, even chit funds have been prone to financial irregularities and the bill is a measure aimed at protecting poor investors

Responding to various issues raised by members during the debate, Thakur said chit fund subscribers can opt for insurance but the government cannot make it mandatory because it would add to the cost.

On Thursday, as Thakur piloted the bill through the Lower House, PTI reported that an offence had been registered against six employees of a chit fund company in Thane, near MUmbai, for allegedly cheating an investor of several lakh rupees. According to the complainant, between March 2016 and 2019, he had invested Rs 14.5 lakh in the firm, after which the company neither returned him the principal amount nor paid him interest.

