Proceedings of the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo/RSTV)
Live

Parliament Live: Ripun Bora gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha

  • The last week of monsoon session is in full sway, after starting out with the passage of six bills on Monday. The quick passage of bills have raised questions about the government's desire to end the session earlier than scheduled.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 10, 2021 09:03 AM IST

The Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha passed three bills each on Monday. In the Rajya Sabha, a motion to refer bills to select committees was defeated as some members of the Opposition staged a walk out over the last time inclusion, insisting it gives them very little time to prepare. The government agreed to one of the key demands put forth by the Opposition this session, to debate farm laws. Opposition parties are slated to meet today to decide if they will participate as they’re insisting on a debate on the Pegasus snooping row before any other issue. Some 14 Opposition parties have also agreed to "cooperate" with the government to facilitate passage of the 127th amendment to the Constitution, which seeks restoring the power of states to identify socially and economically backward classes for reservation (quotas) in jobs and college admissions.

Follow all the updates here:

  AUG 10, 2021 09:02 AM IST

    Ripun Bora gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha

  • The last week of monsoon session is in full sway, after starting out with the passage of six bills on Monday. The quick passage of bills have raised questions about the government's desire to end the session earlier than scheduled.
Story Saved
