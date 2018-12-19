HT Logo
Parliament Live: Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day, Lok Sabha till noon

Day 7 of Parliament’s winter session began on Wednesday. Here are the live updates:

By HT Correspondent | Dec 19, 2018 11:26 IST
Parliament proceedings began in both the houses for the seventh day of the Winter session on Wednesday with Rajya Sabha being adjourned for the day following uproar over Rafale deal and Cauvery issues.

On Tuesday, the standoff between the Government and the opposition over the Rafale issue disrupted proceedings again as both Houses were adjourned amid relentless protests and heated exchanges involving both sides.

11:24 am IST

Lok Sabha adjourned till noon

Lok Sabha adjourned till noon amid protests by AIADMK, Congress and TDP members over various issues

11:16 am IST

Rajya Sabha adjourned

Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day following uproar over Rafale deal and Cauvery issues.

11:15 am IST

No Rajya Sabha session on Dec 24, 26

Rajya Sabha won’t be in session on December 24 and 26 because of Christmas.

10:40 am IST

TDP MPs protest in front of Gandhi statue

10:30 am IST

AIADMK MPs protest over dam construction across Cauvery

AIADMK MPs protest in front of Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises against the construction of dam across Cauvery river.

9:06 am IST

CPI(M) and Congress give adjournment motion notices

CPI(M) and Congress give adjournment motion notices in Lok Sabha over Rafale and demonetisation respectively, reports ANI.