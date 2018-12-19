Parliament Live: Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day, Lok Sabha till noon
Day 7 of Parliament’s winter session began on Wednesday. Here are the live updates:
-
11:24 am IST
Lok Sabha adjourned till noon
-
11:16 am IST
Rajya Sabha adjourned
-
11:15 am IST
No Rajya Sabha session on Dec 24, 26
-
10:40 am IST
TDP MPs protest in front of Gandhi statue
-
10:30 am IST
AIADMK MPs protest over dam construction across Cauvery
-
9:06 am IST
CPI(M) and Congress give adjournment motion notices
Parliament proceedings began in both the houses for the seventh day of the Winter session on Wednesday with Rajya Sabha being adjourned for the day following uproar over Rafale deal and Cauvery issues.
On Tuesday, the standoff between the Government and the opposition over the Rafale issue disrupted proceedings again as both Houses were adjourned amid relentless protests and heated exchanges involving both sides.
Here are the live updates:
Lok Sabha adjourned till noon
Lok Sabha adjourned till noon amid protests by AIADMK, Congress and TDP members over various issues
Rajya Sabha adjourned
Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day following uproar over Rafale deal and Cauvery issues.
No Rajya Sabha session on Dec 24, 26
Rajya Sabha won’t be in session on December 24 and 26 because of Christmas.
TDP MPs protest in front of Gandhi statue
Delhi: TDP MPs protest in front of Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises over their demands for #AndhraPradesh. pic.twitter.com/aYTzb92SEo— ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2018
AIADMK MPs protest over dam construction across Cauvery
AIADMK MPs protest in front of Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises against the construction of dam across Cauvery river.
CPI(M) and Congress give adjournment motion notices
CPI(M) and Congress give adjournment motion notices in Lok Sabha over Rafale and demonetisation respectively, reports ANI.