Parliament Live: Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day, Lok Sabha till noon

Parliament proceedings began in both the houses for the seventh day of the Winter session on Wednesday with Rajya Sabha being adjourned for the day following uproar over Rafale deal and Cauvery issues.

On Tuesday, the standoff between the Government and the opposition over the Rafale issue disrupted proceedings again as both Houses were adjourned amid relentless protests and heated exchanges involving both sides.

Here are the live updates:

11:24 am IST Lok Sabha adjourned till noon Lok Sabha adjourned till noon amid protests by AIADMK, Congress and TDP members over various issues





11:16 am IST Rajya Sabha adjourned Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day following uproar over Rafale deal and Cauvery issues.





11:15 am IST No Rajya Sabha session on Dec 24, 26 Rajya Sabha won’t be in session on December 24 and 26 because of Christmas.





10:40 am IST TDP MPs protest in front of Gandhi statue Delhi: TDP MPs protest in front of Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises over their demands for #AndhraPradesh. pic.twitter.com/aYTzb92SEo — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2018





10:30 am IST AIADMK MPs protest over dam construction across Cauvery AIADMK MPs protest in front of Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises against the construction of dam across Cauvery river.



