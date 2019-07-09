Parliament LIVE Updates: Meeting of Lok Sabha MPs of Congress begins in Delhi

The Parliamentary Party meeting of the BJP took place on Tuesday at the Parliament Library Building.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other senior leaders were present in the meeting, besides the Members of Parliament of both the Houses.Prime Minister Modi addressed the meeting, reports news agency ANI.

This was the first meeting of the BJP Parliamentary Party after the presentation of the Union Budget, which the Prime Minister hailed as “one of hope” that would boost India’s development in the 21st century and empower the downtrodden.

Currently, meeting of Lok Sabha MPs of Congress, called by Sonia Gandhi, is underway at the Parliament premises.

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi has called the meeting in the capacity of being the leader of the Congress Parliamentary Party. The meeting will be attended by only Lok Sabha MPs, reports news agency ANI.

11:03am IST Congress gives adjournment motion notice in LS over K’taka crisis The Congress party on Tuesday submitted an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha to take up and discuss the ongoing political crisis in Karnataka. The party has charged the BJP with conspiracy to topple the Congress-JD(S) government, reports news agency ANI.





11:02am IST Modi asks BJP MPs to embark on ‘padayatra’ on Gandhi birth anniversary Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed BJP MPs to embark on ‘padayatra’ in their constituencies and cover a distance of 150 km between October 2 and October 31, the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Vallabhbhai Patel respectively, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said on Tuesday. Addressing the BJP parliamentary party meeting, Modi also asked Rajya Sabha members to visit constituencies where the BJP organisation was weak, reports news agency PTI.





10:59am IST Sonia, Rahul meet first time Congress MPs at orientation programme UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday met newly elected first time MPs of the party at an orientation programme.Sharing further details, party leader Saptagiri Ulaka said, “This was an internal programme. It was mostly around orientation and getting to know each other. She (Sonia Gandhi) cheered us up and wished us all luck to counter the BJP and fight unitedly. Rahul Gandhi also addressed us. It was an orientation programme for first time MPs,” reports news agency ANI.





10:46am IST Meeting of Lok Sabha MPs of Congress begins in Delhi Meeting of Lok Sabha MPs of Congress, called by Sonia Gandhi, begins at the Parliament premises.





10:45am IST Sonia Gandhi arrivers at the Parliament premises Congress leader Sonia Gandhi arrivers at the Parliament premises for the meeting of Lok Sabha MPs of the party, reports news agency ANI. Delhi: Earlier visuals of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi arriving at the Parliament premises for the meeting of Lok Sabha MPs of the party. The meeting is currently underway. pic.twitter.com/gRqFvmRBut — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2019





10:42am IST Rajya Sabha on Monday passed the Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 The Rajya Sabha on Monday passed the Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which allows for voluntary use of Aadhaar as proof of identity for consumers to open bank accounts and get mobile phone connections. The bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on July 4.The Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019, was passed by Rajya Sabha by a voice vote. The Bill, which also provides for a stiff Rs 1 crore penalty and a jail term for private entities violating provisions on Aadhaar data, was already passed by Lok Sabha on July 4. The Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019, was introduced in Lok Sabha on June 24.





10:33am IST BJP Parliamentary Party meeting concluded BJP Parliamentary Party meeting concluded at Parliament Library Building.





10:16am IST BJP Parliamentary Party meeting underway in Delhi BJP Parliamentary Party meeting underway in Parliament Library Building. BJP Parliamentary Party meeting underway in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/4srTvXbmMD — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2019





10:12am IST BJP Parliamentary Party meeting begins BJP Parliamentary Party meeting begins at Parliament Library Building



