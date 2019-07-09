Parliament LIVE Updates: Meeting of Lok Sabha MPs of Congress begins in Delhi

The Parliamentary Party meeting of the BJP took place on Tuesday at the Parliament Library Building.Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other senior leaders were present in the meeting, besides the Members of Parliament of both the Houses.Prime Minister Modi addressed the meeting, reports news agency ANI.This was the first meeting of the BJP Parliamentary Party after the presentation of the Union Budget, which the Prime Minister hailed as “one of hope” that would boost India’s development in the 21st century and empower the downtrodden.Currently, meeting of Lok Sabha MPs of Congress, called by Sonia Gandhi, is underway at the Parliament premises.UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi has called the meeting in the capacity of being the leader of the Congress Parliamentary Party. The meeting will be attended by only Lok Sabha MPs, reports news agency ANI.Follow live updates here: