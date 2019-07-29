Parliament Live: Lok Sabha takes up National Medical Commission Bill for consideration

Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

Parliament Live updates: Union Minister Harsh Vardhan to move the National Medical Commission Bill, 2019 in Lok Sabha to provide for a medical education system

By HT Correspondent | Jul 29, 2019 12:34 IST
highlights

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to move for leave to introduce the dam safety bill, 2019 in Lok Sabha to provide or surveillance, inspection, operation and maintenance of the specified dam for prevention of dam failure related disasters and to provide for institutional mechanism to ensure their safe functioning.

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan to move the National Medical Commission Bill, 2019 in Lok Sabha to provide for a medical education system that improves access to quality and affordable medical education, ensures availability of adequate and high quality medical professionals in all parts of the country.

Follow live updates here:

12:33 pm IST

All noise is being made by NC-PDP and others as they can feel that they are losing people’s mandate: Jitendra Singh

Jitendra Singh, MoS PMO: All noise is being made by NC-PDP and others as they can feel that they are losing people’s mandate. They have been carrying forward their legacy with 8-10% voter turnout.They are scared that if situation changes their sovereignty built in last 30-40 will finish. Secondly, action is being taken by Modi govt, against scams, hawala transactions and in connection with J&K Bank, big names are about to come up in connection with these cases. They are distressed about that.

 

12:17 pm IST

If anything related to SC/ST discrimination has happened, I’ll take strict action against them: Youth Congress president Dean Kuriakose

Youth Congress president Dean Kuriakose: I have already directed the state general secretary incharge to that district, to give a notice to these people and ask them for a proper explanation. If anything related to SC/ST discrimination has happened, I’ll take strict action against them.

 

12:06 pm IST

Lok Sabha takes up National Medical Commission Bill for consideration.

11:59 am IST

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu breaks down remembering Jaipal Reddy

Remembering 40 years of personal association with late Congress leader S. Jaipal Reddy, Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu broke down as he made obituary reference on the passing away of the former member of the House.

“For 40 years, he had been a friend, a senior and also at times he used to guide me because I am six years younger to him,” Naidu recalled time spent with him and said that his knowledge, depth of understanding and mastery over various languages were remarkable, reports IANS.

11:57 am IST

Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon after uproar over accident case of Unnao rape survivor

Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon after uproar over accident case of Unnao rape survivor, reports PTI.

11:33 am IST

Lok Sabha is discussing the Dam Safety Bill, 2019.

11:33 am IST

Rajya Sabha resumes proceedings.

11:26 am IST

What about the ‘beti’ in Unnao? We should also talk about that: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party MP, Akhilesh Yadav after SP MP Azam Khan’s apology, in Lok Sabha: Azam Khan ji has said what he wanted to say. What about the ‘beti’ in Unnao? We should also talk about that.

 

11:20 am IST

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned for 15 minutes after smoke emits out of voting panel on one of the seats in treasury benches

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned for 15 minutes after smoke emits out of voting panel on one of the seats in treasury benches, reports PTI.

11:19 am IST

Om Birla says Azam Khan has tendered apology and all members must maintain decorum so that no such incident takes place in future

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla says Azam Khan has tendered apology and all members must maintain decorum so that no such incident takes place in future, reports PTI.

11:17 am IST

Members must refrain from using language that affects the dignity of the House: Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla: This House belongs to all and it runs on support from everyone. Members must refrain from using language that affects the dignity of the House.

 

11:13 am IST

Azam Khan ji’s remark has hurt both women and men in India: Rama Devi

BJP MP Rama Devi in Lok Sabha: Azam Khan ji’s remark has hurt both women and men in India. He will not understand this. Inki aadat bigadi hui hai, zaroorat se zada bigadi hui hai. I have not come here to hear such comments.

 

11:10 am IST

I had no intention to hurt the Chair and if the Chair feels insulted by my comments, I apologise: Azam Khan

I had no intention to hurt the Chair and if the Chair feels insulted by my comments, I apologise, says Azam Khan

11:09 am IST

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan apologises over his remarks on BJP MP Rama Devi

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan apologises over his remarks on BJP MP Rama Devi.

11:08 am IST

5 Congress MPs have given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha on ‘privatisation of airports’

Five Congress MPs including Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha on ‘privatisation of airports.’

11:03 am IST

We are demanding CBI investigation in Unnao acciden

Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP, to ANI: We are demanding CBI investigation in Unnao accident and I will raise the issue in Zero Hour in Lok Sabha. Samajwadi Party (SP) Rajya Sabha MPs will raise the issue in the House also.

11:02 am IST

Akhilesh Yadav and Azam Khan are attending a meeting with Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla at his office in Parliament

Delhi: Samajwadi Party MPs Akhilesh Yadav and Azam Khan are attending a meeting with Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla at his office in Parliament. BJP’s Rama Devi is also present at the meeting. Azam Khan had made a remark on Rama Devi during the session of the House on July 25.

 

10:57 am IST

6 Congress MPs have given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over ‘accident of Unnao rape victim

Six Congress MPs have given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over ‘accident of Unnao rape victim showing absolute lawlessness of Uttar Pradesh government.’

 

10:27 am IST

Sanjay Singh gives notice on Suspension of Business in Rajya Sabha under rule 267

AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given Notice on Suspension of Business in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over Unnao rape victim’s accident.

 

10:24 am IST

K Suresh has given Adjournment Motion notice over Unnao incident

K Suresh, Congress’s Chief Whip in Lok Sabha, has given Adjournment Motion notice over ‘Unnao incident’, reports news agency ANI.

9:49 am IST

Harnath Singh Yadav gives Zero Hour Notice in RS over ‘demand to confer Bharat Ratna on Major Dhyan Chand

BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over ‘demand to confer Bharat Ratna on hockey player Major Dhyan Chand’, reports news agency ANI.

