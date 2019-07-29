Parliament Live: Lok Sabha takes up National Medical Commission Bill for consideration

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to move for leave to introduce the dam safety bill, 2019 in Lok Sabha to provide or surveillance, inspection, operation and maintenance of the specified dam for prevention of dam failure related disasters and to provide for institutional mechanism to ensure their safe functioning.

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan to move the National Medical Commission Bill, 2019 in Lok Sabha to provide for a medical education system that improves access to quality and affordable medical education, ensures availability of adequate and high quality medical professionals in all parts of the country.

Follow live updates here:

12:33 pm IST All noise is being made by NC-PDP and others as they can feel that they are losing people’s mandate: Jitendra Singh Jitendra Singh, MoS PMO: All noise is being made by NC-PDP and others as they can feel that they are losing people’s mandate. They have been carrying forward their legacy with 8-10% voter turnout.They are scared that if situation changes their sovereignty built in last 30-40 will finish. Secondly, action is being taken by Modi govt, against scams, hawala transactions and in connection with J&K Bank, big names are about to come up in connection with these cases. They are distressed about that. Jitendra Singh, MoS PMO: All noise is being made by NC-PDP & others as they can feel that they're losing people's mandateThey've been carrying forward their legacy with 8-10% voter turnout.They're scared that if situation changes their sovereignty built in last 30-40 will finish. pic.twitter.com/8mdn30lCcH — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2019





12:17 pm IST If anything related to SC/ST discrimination has happened, I’ll take strict action against them: Youth Congress president Dean Kuriakose Youth Congress president Dean Kuriakose: I have already directed the state general secretary incharge to that district, to give a notice to these people and ask them for a proper explanation. If anything related to SC/ST discrimination has happened, I’ll take strict action against them. Youth Congress president Dean Kuriakose: I've already directed the state general secy incharge to that district, to give a notice to these people & ask them for a proper explanation. If anything related to SC/ST discrimination has happened, I'll take strict action against them. pic.twitter.com/hDBbiXO1d3 — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2019





12:06 pm IST Lok Sabha takes up National Medical Commission Bill for consideration Lok Sabha takes up National Medical Commission Bill for consideration.





11:59 am IST Vice President Venkaiah Naidu breaks down remembering Jaipal Reddy Remembering 40 years of personal association with late Congress leader S. Jaipal Reddy, Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu broke down as he made obituary reference on the passing away of the former member of the House. “For 40 years, he had been a friend, a senior and also at times he used to guide me because I am six years younger to him,” Naidu recalled time spent with him and said that his knowledge, depth of understanding and mastery over various languages were remarkable, reports IANS.





11:57 am IST Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon after uproar over accident case of Unnao rape survivor Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon after uproar over accident case of Unnao rape survivor, reports PTI.





11:33 am IST Lok Sabha is discussing Dam Safety Bill, 2019 Lok Sabha is discussing the Dam Safety Bill, 2019.





11:33 am IST Rajya Sabha resumes proceedings Rajya Sabha resumes proceedings.





11:26 am IST What about the ‘beti’ in Unnao? We should also talk about that: Akhilesh Yadav Samajwadi Party MP, Akhilesh Yadav after SP MP Azam Khan’s apology, in Lok Sabha: Azam Khan ji has said what he wanted to say. What about the ‘beti’ in Unnao? We should also talk about that. Samajwadi Party MP, Akhilesh Yadav after SP MP Azam Khan's apology, in Lok Sabha: Azam Khan ji has said what he wanted to say. What about the 'beti' in Unnao? We should also talk about that. pic.twitter.com/OSh5axRJFr — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2019





11:20 am IST Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned for 15 minutes after smoke emits out of voting panel on one of the seats in treasury benches Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned for 15 minutes after smoke emits out of voting panel on one of the seats in treasury benches, reports PTI.





11:19 am IST Om Birla says Azam Khan has tendered apology and all members must maintain decorum so that no such incident takes place in future Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla says Azam Khan has tendered apology and all members must maintain decorum so that no such incident takes place in future, reports PTI.





11:17 am IST Members must refrain from using language that affects the dignity of the House: Om Birla Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla: This House belongs to all and it runs on support from everyone. Members must refrain from using language that affects the dignity of the House. Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla: This House belongs to all and it runs on support from everyone. Members must refrain from using language that affects the dignity of the House. pic.twitter.com/MEgnzxZW6U — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2019





11:13 am IST Azam Khan ji’s remark has hurt both women and men in India: Rama Devi BJP MP Rama Devi in Lok Sabha: Azam Khan ji’s remark has hurt both women and men in India. He will not understand this. Inki aadat bigadi hui hai, zaroorat se zada bigadi hui hai. I have not come here to hear such comments. BJP MP Rama Devi in Lok Sabha: Azam Khan ji's remark has hurt both women and men in India. He will not understand this. Inki aadat bigadi hui hai, zaroorat se zada bigadi hui hai. I have not come here to hear such comments. pic.twitter.com/Z1tvupdNvW — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2019





11:10 am IST I had no intention to hurt the Chair and if the Chair feels insulted by my comments, I apologise: Azam Khan I had no intention to hurt the Chair and if the Chair feels insulted by my comments, I apologise, says Azam Khan





11:09 am IST Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan apologises over his remarks on BJP MP Rama Devi Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan apologises over his remarks on BJP MP Rama Devi.





11:08 am IST 5 Congress MPs have given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha on ‘privatisation of airports’ Five Congress MPs including Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha on ‘privatisation of airports.’





11:03 am IST We are demanding CBI investigation in Unnao acciden Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP, to ANI: We are demanding CBI investigation in Unnao accident and I will raise the issue in Zero Hour in Lok Sabha. Samajwadi Party (SP) Rajya Sabha MPs will raise the issue in the House also.





11:02 am IST Akhilesh Yadav and Azam Khan are attending a meeting with Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla at his office in Parliament Delhi: Samajwadi Party MPs Akhilesh Yadav and Azam Khan are attending a meeting with Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla at his office in Parliament. BJP’s Rama Devi is also present at the meeting. Azam Khan had made a remark on Rama Devi during the session of the House on July 25. Delhi: SP MPs Akhilesh Yadav and Azam Khan are attending a meeting with Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla at his office in Parliament. BJP's Rama Devi is also present at the meeting. Azam Khan had made a remark on Rama Devi during the session of the House on July 25. pic.twitter.com/wUyFKBEdS6 — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2019





10:57 am IST 6 Congress MPs have given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over ‘accident of Unnao rape victim Six Congress MPs have given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over ‘accident of Unnao rape victim showing absolute lawlessness of Uttar Pradesh government.’ Six Congress MPs have given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over 'accident of Unnao rape victim showing absolute lawlessness of Uttar Pradesh government.' pic.twitter.com/BdQOz2DHVI — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2019





10:27 am IST Sanjay Singh gives notice on Suspension of Business in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given Notice on Suspension of Business in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over Unnao rape victim’s accident. AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given Notice on Suspension of Business in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over Unnao rape victim's accident. pic.twitter.com/tCEAkbI9ff — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2019





10:24 am IST K Suresh has given Adjournment Motion notice over Unnao incident K Suresh, Congress’s Chief Whip in Lok Sabha, has given Adjournment Motion notice over ‘Unnao incident’, reports news agency ANI.



