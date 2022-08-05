Live Parliament LIVE: Rahul Gandhi says debate not allowed in Houses Parliament Monsoon Session 2022: Both Houses have been witnessing frequent disruptions from opposition members, initially over price rise and now over the alleged misused of probe agencies. Monsoon Session Of Parliament 2022: Both Houses are expected to face disruptions.(ANI) By OPEN APP Monsoon Session 2022: Parliament passed the Family Courts (Amendment) Bill amid disruptions due to protests by Congress and other opposition members over alleged misuse of central investigative agencies. The 14th day of the Monsoon Session saw sloganeering by opposition members while Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge raised the issue of ED summons and accused the Central government of misusing central agencies. SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON parliament lok sabha rajya sabha + 1 more Topics Subscribed to newsletter successfully

Parliament LIVE: Rahul Gandhi says debate not allowed in Houses

Parliament Monsoon Session 2022: Both Houses have been witnessing frequent disruptions from opposition members, initially over price rise and now over the alleged misused of probe agencies.