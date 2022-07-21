Monsoon Session 2022 highlights: Both Houses adjourned for the day, will resume at 11am tomorrow
- Parliament Monsoon Session 2022 highlights: The Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha have failed to conduct any significant business since the Monsoon Session began on July 18.
Day 3 of the monsoon session of Parliament saw forced adjournments as Opposition parties continued their demands to discuss price rise and GST on some items of daily use. Opposition parties also held a protest near Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Parliament to press their demands. Union minister Piyush Goyal said the government is not running away from debate and the issues can be taken up once finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman recovers from Covid-19.
The fourth day was no different with both Houses seeing multiple adjournments. Congress MPs in various parts of the country protested party chief Sonia Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in National Herald case. At the end, both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned for the day and will resume at 11am tomorrow.
Follow all the updates here:
Jul 21, 2022 03:53 PM IST
Both Houses adjourned for the day
Both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha have been adjourned for the day, and will resume at 11am tomorrow. This is the fourth successive day since the monsoon session began that both the Houses failed to work through the hours.
Jul 21, 2022 03:05 PM IST
Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day
Rajya Sabha has been adjourned for the day. It will resume at 11am tomorrow (July 22, 2022).
Jul 21, 2022 02:33 PM IST
Cong workers in Chennai stage protest over ED probe against Sonia
Congress workers in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on Thursday staged protest over the ED probe against party chief Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case.
Jul 21, 2022 01:40 PM IST
Voice of people is being suppressed openly: Rahul Gandhi
Jul 21, 2022 01:10 PM IST
‘If Gandhi family is spotless…’: Union minister Anurag Thakur on ruckus in Parliament
“If Gandhi family is spotless, why is it anxious? If they have not indulged in corruption then why this ruckus. It's the duty of probe agencies to investigate people involved in corruption,” ANI quoted Union Minister Anurag Thakur as saying.
Jul 21, 2022 12:50 PM IST
Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned briefly
Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned briefly for 10 minutes during Question Hour after opposition uproar over GST, price rise.
Jul 21, 2022 12:24 PM IST
Congress MPs protest against questioning of Sonia Gandhi by ED
Congress MPs held protest in Parliament against the government over the questioning of party president Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case.
Jul 21, 2022 11:17 AM IST
Lok Sabha adjourned till 11.30
Lok Sabha was adjourned till 11.30am amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs.
"Everybody is equal before the law or not? Is the Congress president (Sonia Gandhi) a super human being? They (Congress) think they are above the law...": Union minister Pralhad Joshi said in Lok Sabha.
Jul 21, 2022 11:13 AM IST
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon following sloganeering by some Opposition members minutes after the House proceedings began for the day.
Jul 21, 2022 10:56 AM IST
PM Modi meets with top ministers to discuss govt strategy in Parliament
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with top ministers to discuss the government's strategy in Parliament. Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Anurag Thakur, Kiren Rijiju are amongst those present in the meeting.
Jul 21, 2022 10:32 AM IST
Floor leaders of Opposition parties meet in Parliament
Floor leaders of Opposition parties including Congress, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, NC, TRS, MDMK, NCP, DMK and RJD met in Parliament.
Jul 21, 2022 10:00 AM IST
KC Venugopal gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha
Congress MP KC Venugopal has given suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha on the issue of "misuse of central agencies in the country including ED, CBI and Income-Tax department to target and harass prominent leaders of a number of political parties by the ruling party."
Jul 21, 2022 09:10 AM IST
Congress MP gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss 'misuse of ED'
Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss "the misuse of Enforcement Directorate".
