Monsoon Session 2022 highlights: Both Houses adjourned for the day, will resume at 11am tomorrow

Day 3 of the monsoon session of Parliament saw forced adjournments as Opposition parties continued their demands to discuss price rise and GST on some items of daily use. Opposition parties also held a protest near Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Parliament to press their demands. Union minister Piyush Goyal said the government is not running away from debate and the issues can be taken up once finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman recovers from Covid-19.

The fourth day was no different with both Houses seeing multiple adjournments. Congress MPs in various parts of the country protested party chief Sonia Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in National Herald case. At the end, both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned for the day and will resume at 11am tomorrow.