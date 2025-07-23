Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Proceedings begin in both Houses for Day 3

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc MPs protest against SIR (Special Intensive Revision) exercise in Bihar, during Monsoon Session of Parliament, at Parliament premises in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: The third day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament is set to resume on Wednesday, with the deadlock over the issue of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) electoral rolls in Bihar continuing. The first two days witnessed a stormy Parliament, indicating the Opposition's approach. The Congress-led Opposition has also demanded an immediate discussion on Operation Sindoor, which the government accepted. The issue will likely be discussed in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha next week....Read More

The issue of voter roll revision in Bihar did not let any business on the second day of the monsoon session, with both houses seeing ruckus and sloganeering by the opposition. Members of the opposition even staged a protest at the Makkar Dwar in the Parliament complex regarding the issue.

Both houses saw repeated adjournments before being dismissed for the day just after lunch. Day three is expected to be equally stormy. The resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has also created a new twist in the ongoing monsoon session of the parliament.