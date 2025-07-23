Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Proceedings begin in both Houses for Day 3
Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Day two of the session got completely washed out as opposition continued their stir over the Bihar SIR issue. Wednesday is expected to be no different as deadlock on the issue continues.
Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: The third day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament is set to resume on Wednesday, with the deadlock over the issue of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) electoral rolls in Bihar continuing. The first two days witnessed a stormy Parliament, indicating the Opposition's approach. The Congress-led Opposition has also demanded an immediate discussion on Operation Sindoor, which the government accepted. The issue will likely be discussed in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha next week....Read More
The issue of voter roll revision in Bihar did not let any business on the second day of the monsoon session, with both houses seeing ruckus and sloganeering by the opposition. Members of the opposition even staged a protest at the Makkar Dwar in the Parliament complex regarding the issue.
Both houses saw repeated adjournments before being dismissed for the day just after lunch. Day three is expected to be equally stormy. The resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has also created a new twist in the ongoing monsoon session of the parliament.
Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Ruckus in Lok Sabha from the word go
Ruckus started in Lok Sabha from the word go as opposition disrupted the question hour.
Both Houses of the parliament have begun proceedings on day 3 of the monsoon session.
Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Leaders pay tribute to Bal Gangadhar Tilak
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, and other leaders paid tribute to Bal Gangadhar Tilak at Parliament on his birth anniversary.
Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Opposition leaders protest outside parliament over Bihar SIR issue
Opposition party leaders, including Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, staged a protest inside the Parliament complex over the Election Commission's SIR in Bihar.
Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Akhilesh Yadav responds to controversy over his meeting held inside a mosque on Parliament Street.
Akhilesh Yadav responded to controversy over his meeting held inside a mosque on Parliament Street.
"Faith connects. However, the BJP wants people to stay divided, not united. We have faith in all faiths...BJP's tool is religion," the SP chief said.
Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge demands answers on VP Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation
Leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has demanded answers on VP Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation.
“The government should answer why he resigned. I can see 'dal mein kuch kaala hai.' His health is fine. He used to defend RSS and BJP always. Who and what is behind his resignation should be known to the country,” Kharge said.
Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Congress MP says Bihar SIR designed to deprive sections of society of voting rights
Congress MP Imran Masood has said that Bihar SIR designed to deprive sections of society of voting rights.
"What kind of formula or technique do they have due to which they were able to sort all these things within 1 month? All these things raise suspicion. They want to deprive the tribals, Dalits, backward classes, and Muslims of their voting rights by cutting their votes... They want to take the country in a direction where 10% of people should rule the country and 90% should be slaves. We will fight till the end to save democracy," Masood said.
Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Another adjournment motion for Bihar SIR
CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to discuss the SIR of the Voters list in Bihar.
Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Congress wants definite date for discussion on Pahalgam, Operation Sindoor
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday lambasted the Narendra Modi government over its refusal to rebut the claims made by US President Donald Trump of announcing "ceasefire" between India and Pakistan.
He said that the claims of a "ceasefire" made by Trump have reached their silver jubilee with the US president reiterating them 25 times in the last 73 days. The Congress leader attacked the centre for not providing a definite date for discussing the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor that followed.
Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: AAP MP demands discussion on forceful evictions in Delhi
AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given a Suspension of Business Notice in the Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 and demanded a discussion on the severe humanitarian crisis arising from the forceful eviction in Delhi.
Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: BJP says opposition responsible for washout
BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar has held the opposition responsible for the deadlock in the parliament.
"All the MPs of the INDIA bloc are making an uproar, and hence all the expenses of the public are getting wasted. No discussion is taking place. They are responsible for all this," he said.