Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: Proceedings to begin at 11am amid protest at Jantar Mantar

Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: The monsoon session of the Parliament is all set to kick off today amid turmoil in the Trinamool Congress and a fresh push for the delimitation and women's reservation bills. ...Read More

Ahead of the parliament session, tensions are already high after the Opposition staged a walkout from the all-party meet on Sunday over the NDA government's invite to the The Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), of which the 19 rebels TMC MPs are a part of.

As the session kicks off today, several bills are expected to be on the agenda once again. There is speculation the Centre may reintroduce the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill which calls for an increase Lok Sabha seats to 850 and implementing a 33 per cent women's reservation.

The bill was defeated in April session with the Opposition furiously against the delimitation aspect.

Other key bills likely on agenda are -

Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026

Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill

Income-tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026

Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026

Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026

CJP protest, NEET paper leak to add to tensions

Alongside the Parliament session, the Cockroach Janta Party continues its protest at Jantar Mantar, calling for the resignation of education minister and key BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan.

CJP and several of its supporters and other protestors are planning to march to the Parliament complex at 9am today.

Furthermore, activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on hunger strike for over three weeks now, has called on the government to listen to the demands of the youth. In a fresh handwritten note, Wangchuk added that if the government meets him at the Safdarjung hospital, he will break his fast.