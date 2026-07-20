Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: Proceedings to begin at 11am amid protest at Jantar Mantar
Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: The monsoon session of the Parliament is all set to kick off today at 11am. Ahead of the proceedings, the protest at Jantar Mantar continues, with CJP saying the marh to the Parliament building will be carried out as scheduled.
Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: The monsoon session of the Parliament is all set to kick off today amid turmoil in the Trinamool Congress and a fresh push for the delimitation and women's reservation bills. ...Read More
Ahead of the parliament session, tensions are already high after the Opposition staged a walkout from the all-party meet on Sunday over the NDA government's invite to the The Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), of which the 19 rebels TMC MPs are a part of.
As the session kicks off today, several bills are expected to be on the agenda once again. There is speculation the Centre may reintroduce the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill which calls for an increase Lok Sabha seats to 850 and implementing a 33 per cent women's reservation.
The bill was defeated in April session with the Opposition furiously against the delimitation aspect.
Other key bills likely on agenda are -
- Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026
- Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill
- Income-tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026
- Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026
- Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026
- Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026
CJP protest, NEET paper leak to add to tensions
Alongside the Parliament session, the Cockroach Janta Party continues its protest at Jantar Mantar, calling for the resignation of education minister and key BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan.
CJP and several of its supporters and other protestors are planning to march to the Parliament complex at 9am today.
Furthermore, activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on hunger strike for over three weeks now, has called on the government to listen to the demands of the youth. In a fresh handwritten note, Wangchuk added that if the government meets him at the Safdarjung hospital, he will break his fast.
Follow all the updates here:
- Jul 20, 2026 08:50 am IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Traffic curbs in place across Central Delhi
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory detailing special traffic arrangements that will be implemented for the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which is scheduled to begin on Monday.
The police, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), noted that heavy vehicular movement and traffic restrictions are expected in and around the Parliament area.
“Special traffic arrangements will be in place during the Monsoon Session of Parliament 2026, commencing from 20.07.2026 in the jurisdiction of New Delhi Range,” the post read.
- Jul 20, 2026 08:45 am IST
Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: Ahead of proceeding, CJP claims Centre made contact
Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: Ahead of the monsoon session of the Parliament, spokespersons from the Cockroach Janta Party have claimed that the government has made contact with their team.
This communication attempt comes a month after the CJP began its protests, calling for the resignation of union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET UG paper leak and other exam irregularities.
- Jul 20, 2026 08:38 am IST
Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: AAP moves notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss NEET paper leak
Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh has moved a notice in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the NEET-UG paper leak.
In his notice addressed to the Secretary-General of the Rajya Sabha, Singh said the issues were of urgent national importance and required immediate discussion.
He urged the chair to suspend regular business and allow a debate in the House on the matter.
The AAP leader's notice comes as the Cockroach Jantar Party, along with supporters, prepare for their march to the Parliament at 9am today.
- Jul 20, 2026 08:05 am IST
Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: Samajwadi party vows to block delimitation bill
Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav on Sunday said that the party will staunchly oppose the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, using its "full strength" to block the delimitation process in the Lok Sabha.
“Why do the people in the BJP lack faith in the democratic setup that has existed for 75 years? Why are they so desperate to introduce the Delimitation Bill? Samajwadi Party workers and Akhilesh Yadav have been staunchly opposed to this bill in the past and remain so today; we will use our full strength to block it. The Women's Reservation Bill has already been passed. The issue isn't really women's reservation; they simply want to use it to complicate the delimitation process,” he told ANI.
The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill proposes an increase in the number of seats in the Lok Sabha up to 850 and the implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in legislatures. The Bill was defeated after gaining 298 votes in April.
The MP's remarks come amid the speculation that the government's will bring back the Delimitation Bill during the monsoon session.
- Jul 20, 2026 07:48 am IST
Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: CJP prepares for march
Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: Ahead of the Parliament session, the Cockroach Janta Party is preparing for its march to the building. With hundreds of supporters already present at Jantar Mantar, calling for the resignation of union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, founder Abhijeet Dipke has called on protestors to remain peaceful in their approach.
- Jul 20, 2026 07:13 am IST
Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: Parliament to meet today
Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: The monsoon session of the Parliament will commence today. It will continue till August 13 and the 25-day session will have a total of 19 sittings.