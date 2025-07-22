Parliament Monsoon Session Live: Opposition expected to raise Bihar SIR issue

Live

By

Parliament Monsoon Session Live: Proceedings of the Rajya Sabha are underway during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi

Parliament Monsoon Session Live: The first day of the Monsoon session of the Parliament saw sloganeering and ruckus from the opposition over their demand for discussions on various issues like Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor, and the Bihar voter roll revision. Similar scenes are expected to continue on Tuesday. The India Bloc parties will meet just before the commencement of the day's business in the Parliament to devise their strategy. The government and the BJP have said that they are ready for discussion on any issue and have called on the opposition to let the parliament function....Read More

Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on Monday evening, citing health reasons, after accepting a discussion on Operation Sindoor earlier in the day. The government has not yet set a date for the discussion but has said that it will allocate 25 hours for it later in the session. The issue of impeachment of justice Yashwant Varma of the Allahabad high court, who has been embroiled in the burnt cash row, also came up before Jagdeep Dhankhar. Around 200 MPs signed a motion for his impeachment, which the Vice-President accepted and sent for further action.