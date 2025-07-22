Parliament Monsoon Session Live: Opposition expected to raise Bihar SIR issue
Parliament Monsoon Session Live: After the ruckus on the first day of the session and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation, the opposition is expected to raise the Bihar voter roll revision issue in the parliament on day 2. The Centre has accepted a discussion on Operation Sindoor.
Parliament Monsoon Session Live: The first day of the Monsoon session of the Parliament saw sloganeering and ruckus from the opposition over their demand for discussions on various issues like Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor, and the Bihar voter roll revision. Similar scenes are expected to continue on Tuesday. The India Bloc parties will meet just before the commencement of the day's business in the Parliament to devise their strategy. The government and the BJP have said that they are ready for discussion on any issue and have called on the opposition to let the parliament function....Read More
Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on Monday evening, citing health reasons, after accepting a discussion on Operation Sindoor earlier in the day. The government has not yet set a date for the discussion but has said that it will allocate 25 hours for it later in the session.
The issue of impeachment of justice Yashwant Varma of the Allahabad high court, who has been embroiled in the burnt cash row, also came up before Jagdeep Dhankhar. Around 200 MPs signed a motion for his impeachment, which the Vice-President accepted and sent for further action.
Parliament Monsoon Session Live: BJP MP says government ready to answer all questions by the opposition.
BJP MP Jagdambika Pal said that the government was ready to answer all questions by the opposition.
"Yesterday, when the opposition and Congress came to the party well, I told Rahul Gandhi to ask his members to maintain the decorum of the House; everyone will get a chance to speak. The government is ready to answer all the questions of the opposition... The whole world has seen the valour and bravery of the Indian armed forces... We all should celebrate it," Pal said.
Parliament Monsoon Session Live: Rain lashes the parliament complex| WATCH
Parliament Monsoon Session Live: Jagdeep Dhankhar will not be in Rajya Sabha today
Vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar will not be in Rajya Sabha today after tendering his resignation.
Parliament Monsoon Session Live: Mallikarjun Kharge says he has ‘nothing to say’ on VP Dhankhar's resignation
Mallikarjun Kharge said that he has ‘nothing to say’ on VP Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation.
"Only he knows the reason. We have nothing to say on this. Either the government knows or he knows. It is up to the government to accept his resignation or not," Kharge said.
Parliament Monsoon Session Live: DMK MP joins opposition to say VP resignation came under pressure
DMK MP TR Baalu reacted to the resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, saying it came ‘under pressure’, ANI reported.
Parliament Monsoon Session Live: RJD leader alleges Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation came ‘under pressure’
RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari on Tuesday alleged that Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has resigned ‘under pressure’
"Only he knows the health reasons for which he resigned, but it appears that he has given this resignation under some pressure. He must have been hurt in some way by the BJP challenging his privileges in Parliament. There must be some reason why he resigned; health reasons seem to be an excuse, but in reality, it seems that he is hurt by this government," the RJD leader said.
Parliament Monsoon Session Live: Another adjourment motion on Bihar SIR
Congress Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi has submitted an Adjournment Motion to discuss the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise of Electoral Rolls in Bihar
Parliament Monsoon Session Live: Congress MP's adjourment motion on Odisha self-immolation case
Congress Lok Sabha MP Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka submitted an Adjournment Motion to discuss the tragic and deeply disturbing incident of self-immolation and death of a young student in Balasore, Odisha.
Parliament Monsoon Session Live: BJP says opposition being ‘dramatic’ over Vice President's resignation
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey on Tuesday jibed at the opposition after Congress MP Jairam Ramesh claimed that there was more to Jagdeep Dhankhar's "unexpected" resignation as Vice President, implying that the opposition was being dramatic.
"Opposition is playing the role of Kader Khan in the film," Dubey posted on X while citing a news report from December last year where the opposition parties moved to impeach Dhankhar from the Vice President's office and accused him of being "partisan".
Dubey said, "Just now they came with a proposal to remove him. At least pay attention to his (Dhankhar's) health."
Parliament Monsoon Session Live: Opposition MPs submit adjournment motions to discuss Bihar electoral rolls revision
Several opposition MPs on Tuesday submitted notices to move adjournment motions in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to discuss the issue of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.
In Lok Sabha, Congress MP Manickam Tagore gave a notice to move an adjournment motion to discuss the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar and its "threat to democratic rights."
In Rajya Sabha, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh gave a notice of motion to discuss the "constitutional and electoral implications" of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.
Parliament Monsoon Session Live: Congress MP says leader of the House in Rajya Sabha did not attend the Business Advisory Committee meeting
Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat said that the leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, JP Nadda, did not attend the Business Advisory Committee meeting on Monday.
"Yesterday, Union Minister JP Nadda said whatever I say will go on record, so will you dictate to the Vice President? Secondly, there was a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee yesterday. The Parliamentary Affairs Minister disappears. JP Nadda ji disappears. That's why I said the script was written earlier," the MP said.