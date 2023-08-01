Home / India News / Monsoon Session Live Updates: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2pm
Live

Monsoon Session Live Updates: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2pm

Aug 01, 2023 10:51 AM IST
Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: The session that began on July 20 will conclude on August 11.

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: On Tuesday, the ninth day of Parliament's monsoon session, the contentious Delhi services bill will be introduced in the Lok Sabha, with the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc all set to oppose the legislation, which it has repeatedly dubbed as an ‘attack’ on the country's federal structure.

Indian Parliament (Representative Photo)
Indian Parliament (Representative Photo)

The session, which began on July 20 and is scheduled to conclude on August 11, has been stormy since day one, with I.N.D.I.A demanding that prime minister Narendra Modi break his silence on the Manipur issue. The government, however, says it is ready for a discussion and that it is, in fact, the opposition that is not ready to debate the issue.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 01, 2023 12:00 PM IST

    Notice submitted in both Houses

    Lok Sabha: Adjournment Motion notice over the China border situation (Manish Tewari, Congress)

    Adjournnment Motion notice over firing inside Jaipur-Mumbai train (Manickam Tagore, Congress)

    Suspension of business notice on the Manipur situation (Raghav Chadha and Sandeep Pathak, AAP; Imran Pratapgarhi, Syed Naseer Hussain, Congress) 

  • Aug 01, 2023 11:36 AM IST

    Now, RS too adjourned

    House adjourned till 12 noon even as House chair Dhankhar declines 60 notices submitted under rule 276 for discussion on Manipur issue amidst sloganeering from the opposition benches.

  • Aug 01, 2023 11:24 AM IST

    Lok Sabha adjourned

    Within minutes of the commencement of proceedings, Lok Sabha adjourned till 2pm.

  • Aug 01, 2023 11:21 AM IST

    In Rajya Sabha, CPI(M) MP's objection to report on Data Protection Bill rejected

    Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, the House chair, tells John Brittas that the latter's ‘point of order is devoid of any merit.’ 

  • Aug 01, 2023 11:05 AM IST

    Proceedings begin in both houses

    Proceedings commence in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on the ninth day of the monsoon session.

  • Aug 01, 2023 10:51 AM IST

    Bill will change democracy into 'babucracy': AAP

    This will change democracy into 'babucracy' in Delhi. All the powers of the elected govt will be taken from them and given to the LG appointed by the BJP. This bill is extremely dangerous for the democracy of the country... All this has been done because BJP cannot see the success of AAP and Arvind Kejriwal: Raghav Chadha, AAP Rajya Sabha MP

  • Aug 01, 2023 10:45 AM IST

    Amit Shah to table Delhi services bill in Lok Sabha

    Union home minister Amit Shah will table the contentious Delhi services bill in Lok Sabha, with the opposition I.N.D.I.A set to oppose the legislation. Read more

