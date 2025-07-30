Parliament Monsoon Session Live: EAM Jaishankar, Nadda to address Rajya Sabha today
Parliament Monsoon Session Live: As the parliamentary debate on Operation Sindoor, India's retaliatory offensive against Pakistan, post the Pahalgam terror attack, continues, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha JP Nadda are set to take the floor on Wednesday. Additionally, Union home minister Amit Shah is likely to deliver the concluding speech in Parliament....Read More
The debate on Operation Sindoor began in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, while the Lok Sabha took up the discussion on Monday. The operation was launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.
Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the Operation Sindoor debate in the Lok Sabha, and said that the Indian Armed Forces avenged the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in 22 minutes by destroying terror launch pads in "different corners of Pakistan."
Speaking in the Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister described the ongoing Parliament session as a "Vijay Utsav" (victory celebration), celebrating India's military strength and national unity after the success of the armed forces.
After that, union minister of parliamentary affairs Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday urged the Opposition to abandon what he termed as "cheap politics" following PM Modi's speech stating that the Prime Minister had categorically outlined the government's stand.
Parliament debate on Operation Sindoor: What we know
- EAM Jaishankar is scheduled to speak at 1 pm, commencing the debate on Operation Sindoor in Rajya Sabha, followed by JP Nadda around 3 pm.
- Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday confirmed that three terrorists who were involved in the killing of civilians were eliminated by the security forces during Operation Mahadev.
- PM Modi alleged that Congress "continues to rely on Pakistan for political narratives", has "compromised on national security", and that the previous governments neglected the Sindhu Waters Treaty.
- The discussion on Operation Sindoor concluded in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. It will continue in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.
Parliament Monsoon Session Live: Cong leader moves adjournment motion on Delhi’s mass demolition drives
Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Wednesday gave an Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the matter of "ongoing mass demolition drives in Delhi," ANI reported.
According to government sources, EAM Jaishankar is scheduled to speak at 1 pm, commencing the debate on Operation Sindoor in Rajya Sabha, followed by JP Nadda around 3 pm.
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and Leader of the House JP Nadda will address the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday as the discussion on Operation Sindoor continues in Parliament, as per a government source.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to deliver the concluding speech in Parliament.