Parliament Monsoon Session Live: EAM Jaishankar, Nadda to address Rajya Sabha today

Parliament Monsoon Session Live: As the parliamentary debate on Operation Sindoor, India's retaliatory offensive against Pakistan, post the Pahalgam terror attack, continues, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha JP Nadda are set to take the floor on Wednesday. Additionally, Union home minister Amit Shah is likely to deliver the concluding speech in Parliament.

The debate on Operation Sindoor began in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, while the Lok Sabha took up the discussion on Monday. The operation was launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the Operation Sindoor debate in the Lok Sabha, and said that the Indian Armed Forces avenged the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in 22 minutes by destroying terror launch pads in "different corners of Pakistan."

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister described the ongoing Parliament session as a "Vijay Utsav" (victory celebration), celebrating India's military strength and national unity after the success of the armed forces.

After that, union minister of parliamentary affairs Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday urged the Opposition to abandon what he termed as "cheap politics" following PM Modi's speech stating that the Prime Minister had categorically outlined the government's stand.

Parliament debate on Operation Sindoor: What we know