Parliament monsoon session Live: Rajya Sabha deadlock over Manipur issue to end?

Parliament monsoon session Live: The Parliament has witnessed 11 days of disruptions over a number of issues, including the violence in Manipur, since the beginning of the Monsoon Session on July 20. On Thursday, the government and the Opposition made attempts to break the deadlock with a ‘middle path’ to a solution. Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, (PTI)

Meanwhile, the party floor leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) is scheduled to hold a meeting on Friday at 10 am in the office of the Leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha in Parliament to chalk out the strategy for the floor of the house.

The opposition leaders have been demanding a full-fledged discussion on the issue including a statement by the prime minister in the Parliament. Both houses -- Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha -- have seen repeated adjournments amid massive ruckus by the opposition leaders.

On the 11th day of the monsoon session, The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Centre's contentious ordinance on the control of services in the capital, was passed in Lok Sabha.

The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023, introduced by union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, faced stiff opposition with leaders protesting that the bill violates the fundamental right to privacy. They demanded that the bill should be sent to the standing committee for scrutiny.