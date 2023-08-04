Home / India News / Parliament monsoon session Live: Rajya Sabha deadlock over Manipur issue to end?
Live

Parliament monsoon session Live: Rajya Sabha deadlock over Manipur issue to end?

Aug 04, 2023 10:19 AM IST
OPEN APP

Parliament monsoon session Live: The opposition has been demanding a full discussion on Manipur, including a statement by the prime minister, from July 20.

Parliament monsoon session Live: The Parliament has witnessed 11 days of disruptions over a number of issues, including the violence in Manipur, since the beginning of the Monsoon Session on July 20. On Thursday, the government and the Opposition made attempts to break the deadlock with a ‘middle path’ to a solution.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday,
Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, (PTI)

Meanwhile, the party floor leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) is scheduled to hold a meeting on Friday at 10 am in the office of the Leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha in Parliament to chalk out the strategy for the floor of the house.

Read: ‘PM Modi, you still haven’t come to Parliament even for…: Derek O'Brien's jibe

The opposition leaders have been demanding a full-fledged discussion on the issue including a statement by the prime minister in the Parliament. Both houses -- Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha -- have seen repeated adjournments amid massive ruckus by the opposition leaders. 

On the 11th day of the monsoon session, The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Centre's contentious ordinance on the control of services in the capital, was passed in Lok Sabha.

The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023, introduced by union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, faced stiff opposition with leaders protesting that the bill violates the fundamental right to privacy. They demanded that the bill should be sent to the standing committee for scrutiny. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 04, 2023 10:19 AM IST

    ‘Feel proud…’: Raghav Chadha on privilege notice

    “I will respond to the notice as per law. Privilege notice was brought against many big leaders in the past, I feel proud that I have now joined the list of such leaders,” said AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha after the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday moved a privilege notice against him for alleged intentional and deliberate act of ‘presenting misleading facts to the media’.

    The notice submitted by BJP MPs Sushil Kumar Modi and Deepak Prakash is with reference to Chadha's purported comments to the media in reference to the suspension of AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh from the entire session for repeatedly 'violating' directives of the chair.

  • Aug 04, 2023 10:14 AM IST

    What is the Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill?

    The bill seeks to empower the Commander-in-Chief or the Officer-in-Command of Inter-services Organisations in respect of service personnel who are subject to the Air Force Act, 1950, the Army Act, 1950 and the Navy Act, 1957, who are serving under or attached to his command, for the maintenance of discipline and proper discharge of their duties, and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, be taken into consideration.

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will present the Bill in Lok Sabha today.

  • Aug 04, 2023 10:13 AM IST

    A look at Private members' bills to be introduced today

    In Lok Sabha, BJP MP Poonam Mahajan will introduce a Bill to amend the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, of 1960.

    AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi will introduce a bill to protect the right to the privacy of individuals by prohibiting technologies that use facial recognition and remote biometric surveillance.

    DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi will introduce a Bill to for the establishment of a National Climate Change Authority for an efficient mechanism to plan and achieve the net zero emission targets by 2070 and for the effective adaptation of Climate Change.

    Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi will move a Bill to amend the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Area Act, 2021.

    In Rajya Sabha, CPI MP Binoy Viswam will introduce a Bill to prevent superstitious practices and bring social awakening and awareness in the society against such evil practices.

  • Aug 04, 2023 10:11 AM IST

    What's on the agenda today?

    Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will present the Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill,2023 on Friday in Lok Sabha.

    According to the legislative business listed for the day in Lok Sabha, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will present the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

    Various Private members' bills will be introduced in both Houses.

  • Aug 04, 2023 10:08 AM IST

    Manish Tewari moves adjournment motion notice in LS seeking discussion on China border situation

    Congress MP Manish Tewari on Friday gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss the border situation with China.

    In his letter to the Secretary-General, Lok Sabha, Manish Tewari said, "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely: That this House do suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to have a discussion on the border situation with China."

  • Aug 04, 2023 10:06 AM IST

    RJD, Congress, AAP MPs give Suspension of Business notices to discuss Manipur

    RJD MP Manoj Jha, Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi and AAP MP Raghav Chandha give Suspension of Business notices in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to discuss the situation in Manipur.

  • Aug 04, 2023 10:01 AM IST

    INDIA MPs to hold meeting at 10 am

    INDIA parties floor leaders will hold a meeting today at 10am in the office of LoP Rajya Sabha in Parliament, to chalk out the strategy for the floor of the house.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
parliament opposition alliance

Parliament monsoon session Live: Rajya Sabha deadlock over Manipur issue to end?

india news
Updated on Aug 04, 2023 10:19 AM IST

Parliament monsoon session Live: The opposition has been demanding a full discussion on Manipur, including a statement by the prime minister, from July 20.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, (PTI)
ByHT News Desk

IndiGo flight makes emergency landing at Bihar's Patna airport: Report

IndiGo flight 6E 2433 makes an emergency landing at Patna airport, said the airport director on Friday.

An Indigo aircraft.(File)
india news
Updated on Aug 04, 2023 10:00 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com

Assault rifles, mortars among arms, ammunition looted from IRB camp in Manipur

Mobs have stormed police stations and armouries and looted around 4,000 weapons and 500,000 rounds of ammunition since ethnic clashes were triggered in May

Paramilitary personnel in Manipur. (ANI)
india news
Updated on Aug 04, 2023 09:37 AM IST
ByUtpal Parashar

Major landslide on Kedarnath yatra route, many feared buried

Many feared buried in landslide near Gaurikund in Uttarakhand; search and rescue operation underway.

Search and rescue operation underway after landslide destroys shops.(sourced)
india news
Published on Aug 04, 2023 09:00 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Morning brief: SC to hear Rahul Gandhi's plea in defamation case today

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from the Hindustan Times.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives to attend a meeting with leaders from Kerala Congress in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)(Congress Twitter)
india news
Published on Aug 04, 2023 08:57 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Nuh violence: Top cop Varun Singla, who was on leave during clashes, transferred

Nuh Superintendent of Police Varun Singla has now been posted to Haryana's Bhiwani.

Varun Singla, outgoing SP Nuh addresses a press conference. (HT file)
india news
Updated on Aug 04, 2023 09:10 AM IST
ByAniruddha Dhar

Gyanvapi mosque: ASI begins survey at complex, Muslim side boycotts | Updates

Gyanvapi mosque survey news: The ASI began a scientific survey at Varanasi's Gyanvapi premises to determine whether it has been constructed over a temple.

Counsel for Hindu plaintiff advocate Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi and plaintiff Sita Sahu reach the Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi on Friday.(Rajesh Kumar/HT)
india news
Updated on Aug 04, 2023 10:06 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Google Doodle celebrates Altina Schinasi, designer of ‘cat-eye’ eyeglass frame

Google celebrates the 116th birthday of American designer Altina 'Tina' Schinasi, known for designing the 'cat-eye' eyeglass frame.

Google Doodle to mark Altina Schinasi's 116th Birthday.
india news
Published on Aug 04, 2023 07:25 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Truecaller CEO offers job to Canada student trolled for ‘dream to leave India’

Truecaller CEO Alan Mamedi offered Ekta a job, saying, "I think you're cool and living the dream!

Truecaller CEO Alan Mamedi, Indian student Ekta (R). (screengrab, File)
india news
Updated on Aug 04, 2023 07:22 AM IST
ByRitu Maria Johny

In ‘Modi surname’ defamation case, Rahul Gandhi’s plea to be heard by SC today

The Supreme Court had sought replies from Purnesh Modi and the Gujarat government on Rahul Gandhi's appeal challenging the Gujarat high court's verdict.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi refuses to apologise in defamation case. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Aug 04, 2023 06:45 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Assam CM responds after family pic triggers ‘Bajrang Dal’ tweets: ‘Unfair to…’

Assam CM defends son against criticism of not joining right-wing outfits, says unfair to assume he won't make right choices.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with his wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, and two children.(Twitter / @himantabiswa)
india news
Published on Aug 04, 2023 06:20 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

India backs UN efforts to continue Black Sea Grain Initiative: Ruchira Kamboj

“In view of the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, india commenced the donation of 50,000 metric tons of wheat to the people of Afghanistan.”

India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj.
india news
Published on Aug 04, 2023 05:29 AM IST
ANI | | Posted by Yagya Sharma

Parliament approves offshore minerals bill

A bill that seeks to provide a fixed 50-year production lease for offshore minerals was cleared by the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday.(PTI)
india news
Updated on Aug 04, 2023 04:29 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Rajya Sabha clears bill to ease registration steps for periodicals, newspapers

Thakur said that those involved in terrorist activities or unlawful activities against the state will not be granted permission to start a paper or periodical.

Union minister Anurag Thakur speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, August 3.(PTI)
india news
Updated on Aug 04, 2023 04:33 AM IST
ByFareeha Iftikhar, New Delhi

Parliament logjam may end as Centre, Opposition aim for ‘middle path’

The deadlock over the modalities of discussing the situation in Manipur seemed to be nearing an end, with the opposition and the government likely to arrive at a middle path, leaders from both sides indicated on Thursday.

A view of the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Aug 04, 2023 02:02 AM IST
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran, Saubhadra Chatterji
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out