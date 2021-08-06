Home / India News / Parliament monsoon session LIVE updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12pm
Parliament monsoon session LIVE updates
Parliament monsoon session LIVE updates
Live

Parliament monsoon session LIVE updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12pm

Members of the Parliament at the Rajya Sabha were seen streaming into the well of the House, raising slogans of "Disclose Pegasus".
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 06, 2021 11:38 AM IST

The Parliament convened on August 6 (Friday) to pass key bills for this monsoon session. Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been facing clamour from the opposition regarding the 'Pegasus' project media report. Today, Members of the Parliament at the Rajya Sabha were seen streaming into the well of the House, raising slogans of "Disclose Pegasus". The Rajya Sabha was later adjourned till 12 noon amid continuous sloganeering from the opposition.

Follow all the updates here:

  • AUG 06, 2021 11:38 AM IST

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12pm

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon due to continuous sloganeering by Opposition MPs

  • AUG 06, 2021 11:34 AM IST

    Rajya Sabha: Opposition MPs stream into well of House clamoring over Pegasus report

    Monsoon Session | Opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha stream into the well of House over 'Pegasus Project' media report, raise slogans of 'Disclose Pegasus'

Parliament monsoon session LIVE updates
Parliament monsoon session LIVE updates
india news

Parliament monsoon session LIVE updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12pm

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 06, 2021 11:38 AM IST
Members of the Parliament at the Rajya Sabha were seen streaming into the well of the House, raising slogans of "Disclose Pegasus".
An image shared by British high commissioner Alex Ellis of his meeting with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (@AlexWEllis)
An image shared by British high commissioner Alex Ellis of his meeting with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (@AlexWEllis)
india news

UK envoy Alex Ellis on a dosa and Kannada overdrive as he meets CM Bommai

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 10:46 AM IST
Ellis wrote “Namaskara Mukhyamantri Avare” in Kannada, followed by some inputs on their meeting. He also agreed to a Twitter poll he conducted on whether he should eat dosa with hands or with knife and fork.
2020 Tokyo Olympics: Prime Minister Narendra Modi cheered up the India women's hockey team after the bronze medal match. (File Photo)
2020 Tokyo Olympics: Prime Minister Narendra Modi cheered up the India women's hockey team after the bronze medal match. (File Photo)
india news

'Spirit of New India': PM Modi cheers up women's hockey team after Olympics loss

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 10:21 AM IST
2020 Tokyo Olympics: Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged the India women's hockey team after the bronze medal match and said that their spirit reflects that of 'New India'. He pointed out that despite narrow miss, the team's success so far will motivate young daughters to take up hockey.
Rajya Sabha. (File photo)
Rajya Sabha. (File photo)
india news

At least 820 million people in country can access Internet: Govt in Parliament

By Umar Sofi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 10:02 AM IST
The electronics and the information technology ministry was responding to a question in Rajya Sabha by Trinamool MP Derek O’Brien on whether “the Government has estimated the latest level of internet penetration or any such proxy”
