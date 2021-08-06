Parliament monsoon session LIVE updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12pm

The Parliament convened on August 6 (Friday) to pass key bills for this monsoon session. Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been facing clamour from the opposition regarding the 'Pegasus' project media report. Today, Members of the Parliament at the Rajya Sabha were seen streaming into the well of the House, raising slogans of "Disclose Pegasus". The Rajya Sabha was later adjourned till 12 noon amid continuous sloganeering from the opposition.

