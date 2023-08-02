Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla refuses to chair proceedings. Here's why

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Wednesday refused to preside over the house proceedings while expressing a deep displeasure with both the ruling party and the opposition over the functioning of the lower house. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts the proceedings of the house during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (ANI )

According to the news agency PTI quoting Parliament officials, Birla was upset at the behaviour of both the Opposition and Treasury benches during the passage of bills in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The officials said that both the opposition and treasury benches have been informed of the Speaker's displeasure over the repeated disruptions in the lower house since the Parliament's Monsoon session commenced on July 20.

The Speaker holds the dignity of the House in highest esteem and expects the people's representatives to maintain decorum during the proceedings, officials said.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Wednesday as well, amid the ongoing protests by the opposition members on the Manipur issue.

As the lower house resumed post-lunch, the opposition MPs trooped into the well of the House and raised slogans demanding a statement from prime minister Narendra Modi on the situation in Manipur, which has been roiled by months-long ethnic violence.

The Lok Sabha was scheduled to take up the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 for consideration and passage on Wednesday.

The opposition have also issued 'no-confidence motion' against the PM Modi led union government to make him speak in the House on Manipur, which was admitted by the speaker on July 26, as their pleas for holding a comprehensive debate on the situation in the violence-hit state has not yielded results. The house will debate the motion from August 8 to 10 and PM Modi is likely to reply to the move on the last day of the session, PTI reported.

"The debate on the no-confidence motion will begin on August 8 and continue till August 10 when the prime minister will reply to the debate," a senior leader said.

The opposition has been citing Lok Sabha precedence and rules that the no-confidence motion be taken up first after setting aside all other government business, while the government has insisted that there is no rule or precedence which make it mandatory for the House to take up the no-confidence motion immediately.

