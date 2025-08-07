Parliament panel flags ‘slow pace’ in setting up of skill labs in schools

A Parliamentary standing committee on Wednesday raised concerns over the “slow pace” in setting up skill labs in schools under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship’s (MSDE) Skill India programme, noting that only 858 labs in schools had been established till March 2025, short of the target to set up 1,200 labs by December 2024, despite all necessary equipment being delivered for 1,194 labs. Students at a skill lab in a school in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

The Standing Committee on Labour, Textiles, and Skill Development, in its report on the MSDE’s response to the 2024–25 budget recommendations, has asked the ministry to regularly follow up with relevant agencies to ensure the remaining 336 labs are set up within the next six months.

The committee also asked the MSDE to ensure arrangements for delivery and setting up of equipment for six labs in Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh, which got delayed due to adverse weather conditions.

Under its flagship scheme – SANKALP (Skill Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood Promotion) – MSDE launched the project in June 2024 to establish two vocational skill labs each in 400 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) and 200 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs) in line with the recommendations of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The aim of these labs is to equip students with practical, industry-relevant skills to support their school-to-work transition. A Request for Proposal (RFP) for the supply and installation of equipment was issued by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal in June 2024, and the contract was awarded in September 2024.

The panel has also flagged concerns over the SANKALP scheme, citing underutilisation of funds, low placement rates, and slow progress on key targets.

SANKALP, a World Bank-assisted, centrally sponsored scheme launched in 2018, is aimed at strengthening institutional mechanisms for skill development and enhancing access to quality training across the country.

The parliamentary panel flagged key concerns in the implementation of the SANKALP scheme, noting that nearly ₹760 crore out of the ₹1,980 crore sanctioned remained unutilised, with states like Bihar and West Bengal using just 5% of their allocations, resulting in the completion of only 19 of the 65 projects under the national component.

The panel also criticised the MSDE for poor placement outcomes – only 40% of trained candidates secured jobs, with some districts faring worse. It called for stronger industry linkages and more market-aligned training. The panel also expressed concern over the slow rollout of Skill India International Centres, with just 2 of the 30 centres announced in Budget 2023–24 made operational, and urged the ministry to fast-track the remaining centres within a set timeframe.