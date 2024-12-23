Menu Explore
Parliament scuffle: Injured BJP MPs Sarangi, Rajput discharged from hospital

PTI |
Dec 23, 2024 12:04 PM IST

Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput were hospitalised with head injuries after a face-off with opposition lawmakers on December 19.

Two BJP MPs who suffered head injuries in a face-off between opposition and NDA members on the Parliament premises were discharged from Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital on Monday, authorities said.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pratap Sarangi, who sustained injuries in parliament premises after an alleged scuffle between the opposition and ruling alliance
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pratap Sarangi, who sustained injuries in parliament premises after an alleged scuffle between the opposition and ruling alliance

Pratap Sarangi (69) from Odisha and Mukesh Rajput from Uttar Pradesh were brought to the hospital from Parliament with head injuries on December 19.

"The condition of both the MPs is much better now and they have been discharged," a senior doctor said.

They were kept under observation in the ICU and were shifted to a ward on Saturday.

Sarangi has an old heart problem and a stent in his heart, according to doctors.

Nothing significant regarding the injury came up in MRI and CT scans, Dr Shukla MS of RML Hospital had said earlier.

According to Dr Shukla, Sarangi was bleeding profusely when he was brought in. "He had a deep cut on his forehead and it had to be stitched," he had said.

"Rajput also had a head injury immediately after which he lost consciousness. However, the MP was in his senses when he was brought to the hospital. His blood pressure levels had shot up," Dr Shukla had said.

Get Current Updates on India News
