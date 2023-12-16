Parliament security breach accused Mahesh Kumawat arrested

Mahesh Kumawat, the accused in the Parliament security breach case, has been arrested by the Delhi Police on Saturday. It was confirmed by the Delhi Police that Kumawat was also part of the conspiracy to launch an attack on the Lok Sabha. The sixth accused in the Parliament security breach case, Mahesh Kumawat, has been arrested by the Delhi Police.(Social media)

Mahesh Kumawat was tracked down by officials and taken in for questioning regarding the security breach. He was later arrested by the Delhi Police after hours of questioning, reported India Today.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Mahesh had come to Delhi on the day of the attack on the Parliament, when two persons entered the Lok Sabha and threw smoke bombs during the session, rattling the entire country.

Lalit Jha, the mastermind of the entire attack in New Delhi, had fled to Mahesh's hideout in Rajasthan when the police was looking for him. Mahesh was also responsible for destroying the mobile phones of the four accused arrested in the Parliament security breach case, reported India Today.

Delhi Police officials said that Mahesh Kumawat was in contact with Neelam Devi as well, who had been protesting outside the Lok Sabha when her co-conspirators launched the smoke bomb attack inside the lower house.

Mahesh's cousin Kailash is also being questioned by the Delhi Police in relation with the case, but has not been arrested yet.

Parliament security breach: What happened

On December 13, jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery above the seating and threw smoke cannisters inside the house, rattling all the MPs.

During this time, two members of their group - Neelam Devi and Amol Shinde - protested outside the Parliament and launched coloured smoke bombs into the air while yelling “tanashahi nahi chalegi.”

The police had said that the accused wanted to create anarchy in the country and force the government to meet their demands. Till now, six people have been arrested in relation with the case.