Parliament security breach: K’taka speaker urges MLAs to issue passes after scrutiny

After the Parliament security breach incident, Karnataka assembly Speaker UT Khader on Thursday urged MLAs to issue passes after scrutinising the identity of the people seeking to visit the House.

“Entry to the legislative building will be strictly monitored, and thorough checks will take place. People should cooperate. Additionally, MLAs are urged to conduct a comprehensive background check before providing passes to anyone,” Khader told reporters at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi.

He said directions have been given to check the “gentility of the visitors”. “But, it is also suggested not to create hassles in issuing passes to students and good citizens wanting to visi the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha,” the Speaker said.

After the Parliament incident, security has been beefed up on the premises of the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha and stringent procedures are being followed to issue passes for visitors.

Police officials have implemented strict controls, curtailing unnecessary movements within the Suvarna Soudha premises.

Speaker Khader said the incident in the Parliament is a “warning bell” prompting a revaluation of security protocols.

Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara said that the central government has been quiet on Mysuru MP Pratap Simha who issued passes to the intruders. “The Home Minister or the Prime Minister have not issued any statements on this incident… we demand the resignation of Pratap Simha,” he said.

