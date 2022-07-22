Home / India News / Parliament session: Opposition continues protests against inflation, GST hike
Parliament session: Opposition continues protests against inflation, GST hike

The first week of the monsoon session saw ruckus and disruption amid the Opposition’s stir in both the Houses
Opposition leaders protest over rising inflation near Mahatma Gandhi's statue at the Parliament in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)
Opposition leaders protest over rising inflation near Mahatma Gandhi's statue at the Parliament in New Delhi on Friday.
Updated on Jul 22, 2022 03:52 PM IST
By Snehashish Roy

Congress MPs, along with members of other Opposition parties, on Friday raised slogans and protested in the Parliament premises over rising inflation and “unreasonable” hike in Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates on food essentials on the fifth day of the ongoing monsoon session. The grand old party reiterated its demand for a debate on crucial issues in Parliament.

“Opposition MPs continue their protest against inflation and the unreasonable GST hikes on food essentials. We will not stop until the govt is forced to listen to the voice of the people,” the Congress tweeted from its official handle.

The Opposition wants the government to take up the issue of price rise and inflation in Parliament and has also demanded the rollback of 5% GST on pre-packaged and labelled food items such as cereals, pulses and flour in quantities less than 25 kg.

The first week of the monsoon session saw ruckus and disruption amid the Opposition’s stir in both the Houses.

On Thursday, Congress leaders from different parts of the country staged protests as party chief Sonia Gandhi was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with the alleged National Herald money laundering case.

