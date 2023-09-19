Parliament's special session to resume in new building today. What to expect

On the second day of the Parliament's ongoing special session, both Houses will meet in the newly-constructed Parliament building on Tuesday, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May. On day one, Modi initiated the discussion in Lok Sabha on the ‘Parliamentary Journey of 75 years’ as the legislators bid goodbye to the old building.

Parliament special session top updates:

The existing Parliament building and the new complex (L) on the first day of the special session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday.(PTI)

1) On Tuesday, in a joint sitting of both the Houses, set to be held in the new Parliament building, BJP MP Maneka Gandhi, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Shibu Soren and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will briefly speak for five minutes each, news agency ANI reported quoting sources. (Parliament LIVE updates)

2)Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, PM Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will also speak during the joint sitting of the two Houses, the report added.

3)While the Lok Sabha will meet at 1:15 pm in the new Parliament building on Tuesday, the Rajya Sabha is scheduled to meet at 2:15 pm in the new complex. A total of up to eight bills are scheduled for deliberation and approval, including a controversial bill to exclude the Chief Justice of India (CJI) from the panel to appoint the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (ECs).

4)Though the MPs will meet in the new building today, the government's legislative business will commence on Wednesday, PTI reported. On day two, all MPs of both the Houses have been invited for a group photograph at 9:30 am, according to the bulletin issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat. An official said arrangements are in place at the inner courtyard of the old building for the group photo.

5)Reports also surfaced that the Union cabinet has cleared the women's reservation bill after the inaugural session on Monday. This followed after a post was shared by Minister of State Prahlad Singh Patel on X (formerly Twitter), but was deleted within an hour. A day before the special session commenced, an all-party meeting was held in Delhi where various parties demanded that a Women's Reservation Bill be passed during the five day session. The bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha in 2010.

