Parliament Special Session LIVE updates: Women's quota bill set for discussion in Rajya Sabha today

Sep 21, 2023 10:58 AM IST
Parliament Special Session LIVE updates: The five-day session began on Tuesday and is taking place in the new complex inaugurated this year.

Parliament Special Session LIVE updates: The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed Women's Reservation Bill, 2023 that grants one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies to women, receiving strong support across party lines. Following an eight-hour debate involving 60 members, the Lower House passed the Bill as 454 members voted in favour, with only two against it.

The Women’s Reservation Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. (ANI)

Asaduddin Owaisi and Imtiaz Jaleel have voted against the bill as All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) opposed the bill saying that it does not provide for a sub-quota for Muslim and Other Backward Classes (OBC) women. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present during the voting on this historic bill, marking the first legislation passed in the new Parliament building.

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi set the tone for the debate on Wednesday, by advocating for the inclusion of OBC women under the proposed law while extending her party's support. She said that any delay in implementing the reservation would constitute a “grave injustice” to women.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill of 2023 received approval following a reply to the motion by Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Each clause of the bill also underwent voting, and Speaker Om Birla announced the successful passage of the bill. This landmark legislation, known as the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam,' marks the first bill passed by the Lok Sabha after it relocated to the new Parliament building on Tuesday.

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 21, 2023 10:54 AM IST

    Parliament Special Session LIVE updates: CPI MP criticises Centre over timing of women's quota bill, ‘In light of elections’

    CPI MP P Santhosh Kumar criticised the BJP-led Centre on Thursday for the timing of the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament, saying that it has been done “in light of the elections next year”.

    Speaking to news agency ANI, he said, “The Bill will be unanimously passed in the Rajya Sabha today. It was opposed by two MPs in Lok Sabha but everyone will support it in Rajya Sabha. But the thing is, every party has their own ideas. I would like to say that the implementation of this Bill should be in Rajya Sabha and the Legislative Assemblies too. The Bill says nothing about Puducherry but Delhi, there should be something about Puducherry as well. The biggest thing is when will the Bill come into effect. They (Centre) say 2029 but the Census was not carried out in 2021 and they didn't even show a willingness for the same later...Actually, they do not have the intentions of giving reservations to women, they are doing this in light of elections. But CPI has always been support of the reservation. So, CPI supports the Bill.”

  • Sep 21, 2023 10:32 AM IST

    Parliament Special Session LIVE updates: ‘Implementation is another thing,’ says Congress MP on quota Bill

    Ahead of introduction of Women's Reservation Bill in the Upper House, after it was passed with a huge majority in the Lok Sabha, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi says, “The Congress government introduced this bill in 2010. This is our bill...The BJP's goal is to not implement the bill. The passing of the bill is one thing and implementation is another thing. This is just an election campaign...I am saying to this PM that you should not only give reservations to SCs, STs and OBCs but if you are so concerned for Muslim women. You should give them a reservation as well...This bill had to pass.”

  • Sep 21, 2023 10:12 AM IST

    Parliament Special Session LIVE updates: ‘Our leader always had commitment for this,’ says BJD leader on women's reservation Bill

    On Women's Reservation Bill being brought in Rajya Sabha today, BJD MP Sasmit Patra says, “Our leader CM Naveen Patnaik and BJD has always had the commitment that the Women's Reservation Bill be passed in the Parliament...BJD has been making this effort for several years. It is a historic day. It will be passed in the Rajya Sabha and as per the instruction by our leader Naveen Patnaik, a three-line whip has been issued for MPs of BJD. All our MPs will be present in the Rajya Sabha and all of them will vote in favour of the passage of the Bill.” (ANI)

  • Sep 21, 2023 09:51 AM IST

    Parliament Special Session LIVE updates: Women's Reservation Bill to be discussed in Rajya Sabha today, says law minister

    In Rajya Sabha, it will be brought through Supplementary Business as we were late in Lok Sabha yesterday. Lok Sabha Secretariat knows better about it. But I can tell you that discussion will be held in Rajya Sabha today: Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union law minister

  • Sep 21, 2023 09:41 AM IST

    Parliament Special Session LIVE updates: Govt to move Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023 in Rajya Sabha

    The Central government is preparing to introduce the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. This bill aims to revoke certain legislations and address a minor drafting error in the Factoring Regulation Act, 2011. According to the list of Business,  Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal will present the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023, which had already been approved by the Lok Sabha in July of this year. The bill is currently awaiting consideration in the Rajya Sabha. The minister will move the bill for deliberation and approval in the Upper House.

  • Sep 21, 2023 08:57 AM IST

    Parliament Special Session LIVE updates: BJD issues three-line Whip to its RS MPs over passage of women's quota bill

    BJD (Biju Janata Dal) on Thursday issued a three-line Whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House today and support the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill. The historic Bill, termed as Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, will now be taken up in Rajya Sabha for passage for the remainder of the session after it was passed with a huge majority in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

  • Sep 21, 2023 08:37 AM IST

    Parliament Special Session LIVE updates: BRS MLC K Kavitha says omission of OBC sub-quota from Women's Reservation Bill ‘painful’

    Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha on Wednesday lauded the Women's Reservation Bill as a significant step toward ensuring greater and more meaningful participation of women in the political process. However, she expressed her disappointment at the omission of an "OBC sub-quota" from the proposed legislation, describing it as a source of pain.

    Although the Women's Reservation Bill received widespread multi-party support and was passed with a substantial majority in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, opposition leaders raised concerns regarding the bill's implementation and its other provisions.

  • Sep 21, 2023 08:13 AM IST

    Parliament Special Session LIVE updates: Lok Sabha to discuss Chandrayaan-3 mission today

    The Lok Sabha will on Thursday hold a discussion concerning the achievements of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. Speaker Om Birla, just before adjourning the House for the day following the approval of the women's reservation bill, informed the members about the upcoming discussion on India's remarkable space journey and the success of the most recent lunar mission.

    Rajya Sabha already addressed this topic during their session on Wednesday.

Parliament Session LIVE: Women's quota bill set for discussion in Rajya Sabha

