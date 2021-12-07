Parliament LIVE: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2pm as Opposition MPs protest

Proceedings in both houses of Parliament on Wednesday, day 7 of the ongoing Winter session of Parliament, are currently underway. The session has, thus far, been marred by opposition protests over issues such as the repeal of the three central farm laws, suspension of 12 opposition MPs from Rajya Sabha for the rest of the session, and, on Monday, the killing of civilians in Nagaland by security forces, in what the Centre and the Army has described as a case of ‘mistaken identity.’

The Winter session, which began on November 29, is scheduled to conclude on December 23.