Parliament LIVE: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2pm as Opposition MPs protest

Proceedings in both houses of Parliament on Wednesday, day 7 of the ongoing Winter session of Parliament, are currently underway. The session has, thus far, been marred by opposition protests over issues such as the repeal of the three central farm laws, suspension of 12 opposition MPs from Rajya Sabha for the rest of the session, and, on Monday, the killing of civilians in Nagaland by security forces, in what the Centre and the Army has described as a case of ‘mistaken identity.’
The Winter session, which began on November 29, is scheduled to conclude on December 23.
Follow all the updates here:
Dec 07, 2021 12:27 PM IST
Suspended Rajya Sabha MPs continue sit-in protest
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan join the sit-in protest by the 12 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs at the Gandhi statue in Parliament premises.
Dec 07, 2021 11:38 AM IST
NPP gives adjournment motion notice in LS over AFSPA
National People's Party (NPP) MP Agatha Sangma gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the demand to repeal AFSPA.
Dec 07, 2021 11:12 AM IST
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2pm
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid demand by Opposition MPs for the revocation of suspension of 12 members of the House.
Dec 07, 2021 11:10 AM IST
BJP's Sushil Modi gives zero-hour notice in Rajya Sabha
BJP MP Sushil Modi gives zero-hour notice in Rajya Sabha seeking removal of an MPs discretionary power to exclusive quota for admission in Kendriya Vidyalaya.
Dec 07, 2021 10:30 AM IST
Cong RS member gives adjournment motion notice over MSP Act
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda gives adjournment motion notice over farmers demand for MSP Act, compensation and job for the families of the farmers who died during agitation and withdrawal of cases filed against them.
The case relates to alleged inflammatory speeches delivered at the Elgar Parishad conclave, held at Shaniwarwada in Pune on December 31, 2017, which the police claimed triggered violence the next day near the Bhima-Koregaon war memorial located on the city's outskirts.
Published on Dec 07, 2021 12:09 PM IST
Share Via
Copy Link
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Farm unions have claimed that nearly 700 farmers lost their lives during the protests and their pending demands include compensation as well as withdrawal of all criminal cases lodged against protesting farmers
After PM Modi inaugurates the plant located about 12km north from Gorakhpur town on National Highway 28 on Tuesday, it will start producing 12.7 lakh metric tonnes of indigenous neem coated urea every year.
Meanwhile, the farmers' protests will continue till a formal response from the Central government on different issues of farmers is obtained, announced an official statement from Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is an aegis of farmer unions on Saturday.
The Omicron variant of coronavirus has infected 23 people in India till now. The Indian Medical Association demanded that the government expedite the proposal of vaccinating individuals aged 12 to 18 years.
The BJP parliamentary party meeting comes amid repeated adjournments by opposition parties over suspension of 12 members of Parliament (MPs). These leaders are demanding the revocation of their suspension.
The bill proposes to alter the High Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act and the Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act to bring clarity on the date on which a retired judge becomes eligible for an additional quantum of pension