Parliament winter session live updates: Rahul Gandhi to lead opposition charge on SIR debate in Lok Sabha
Parliament winter session live updates: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will open the much-demanded debate in Lok Sabha on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. A discussion on 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram' will also take place in the Rajya Sabha.
- 8 Mins agoTMC leaders hold silent protest
- 14 Mins ago‘We will give positive suggestions’, says Cong MP on SIR debate
- 29 Mins agoAAP leader Sanjay Singh demands SIR discussion in Rajya Sabha
- 44 Mins agoNDA leaders felicitate PM Modi at key meet
Parliament winter session live updates: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will open the much-demanded debate in Lok Sabha on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. Ten hours have been set aside for the debate in both Houses of Parliament. A discussion on 150 years of 'Vande Mataram' will also take place in the Rajya Sabha after being held in Lok Sabha on Monday.
Parliament winter session live: Key points
- The lower house of Parliament is expected to discuss the issue of electoral reforms. This includes the Special Intensive Revision exercise started by the Election Commission of India in different states.
- Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will begin the discussion in the Lok Sabha today. The opposition has been asking for a debate on SIR for months, and Congress has claimed there are issues in the voter list.
- The SIR debate will take place in Rajya Sabha as well, likely to be initiated by union home minister Amit Shah, according to reports.
- Union civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu will speak in the Lok Sabha at 12 pm today on the IndiGo crisis. He had spoken about it in the Rajya Sabha a day earlier. The matter comes up at a time when IndiGo is dealing with delays and cancellations, leaving many passengers stranded at airports across the country.
- A discussion on 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram' will also be held in the Rajya Sabha. The Lok Sabha had taken it up on Monday. PM Modi led that discussion on Monday and praised the national song, speaking about its history and its role during the freedom movement.
- On the list of business for the day, BJP MPs Radha Mohan Singh and Virendra Singh will place four reports of the standing committee on defence on the action taken by the government on the observations and recommendations made in other reports on demands for grants of the ministry of defence for the year 2025 to 2026.
- The 6th Session of the 18th Lok Sabha and the 269th Session of the Rajya Sabha began on Monday, December 1. This marks the start of the Winter Session of Parliament, which will end on December 19.
Parliament winter session live updates: TMC leaders held a silent protest against the government while carrying photos of Bankim Chandra Chatterjee and Rabindranath Tagore on Tuesday.
Earlier, TMC launched a sharp attack on the BJP on X, saying for years Bengal had watched the BJP "speak in two tongues, pretending to respect Bengal while repeatedly spitting on the legacy of our greatest minds".
Parliament winter session live updates: “We will give positive suggestions during the discussion. People’s trust should increase in the Election Commission…,” Congress MP Ujjwal Raman on discussion over electoral reform told PTI ahead of the much-anticipated debate.
Parliament winter session live updates: Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday submitted a notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha, asking for business to be suspended to discuss the ongoing Special Intensive Revision exercise in Uttar Pradesh.
In the Rajya Sabha, union home minister Amit Shah is expected to begin the discussion on SIR, ANI reported. A total of 10 hours has been set aside for the full discussion in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.
Parliament winter session live updates: The lower house of Parliament is set to take up the issue of election reforms for discussion. This will include a discussion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise initiated by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in various states
LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is likely to open the discussion in the Lok Sabha today. Notably, he has been a vocal critic of SIR alleging that the government is using the process to delete genuine voters.
Parliament winter session live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was felicitated by the NDA leaders at the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary Party meeting being held today at the GMC Balayogi Auditorium in the Parliament Library Building (PLB).
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, JDU MP Sanjay Jha, NCP MP Praful Patel, Union minister S Jaishankar, L Murugan, and other leaders also arrived for the meeting.
Parliament winter session live updates: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will open the much-demanded debate in Lok Sabha on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.
Ten hours have been earmarked for the big debate in both Houses of Parliament.
Among other Congress leaders who will take part in the Lok Sabha debate are KC Venugopal, Manish Tewari, Varsha Gaikwad, Mohammed Javaid, Ujjwal Raman Singh, Isa Khan, Ravi Mallu, Imran Masood, Gowaal Padavi, and S Jyotimani. More details here.