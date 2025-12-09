Parliament winter session live updates: Rahul Gandhi to lead opposition charge on SIR debate in Lok Sabha

Live

Parliament winter session live: Lok Sabha proceedings are underway during the winter session of the Parliament, in New Delhi.

Parliament winter session live updates: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will open the much-demanded debate in Lok Sabha on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. Ten hours have been set aside for the debate in both Houses of Parliament. A discussion on 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram' will also take place in the Rajya Sabha after being held in Lok Sabha on Monday. Parliament winter session live: Key points The lower house of Parliament is expected to discuss the issue of electoral reforms. This includes the Special Intensive Revision exercise started by the Election Commission of India in different states.

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will begin the discussion in the Lok Sabha today. The opposition has been asking for a debate on SIR for months, and Congress has claimed there are issues in the voter list.

The SIR debate will take place in Rajya Sabha as well, likely to be initiated by union home minister Amit Shah, according to reports.

Union civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu will speak in the Lok Sabha at 12 pm today on the IndiGo crisis. He had spoken about it in the Rajya Sabha a day earlier. The matter comes up at a time when IndiGo is dealing with delays and cancellations, leaving many passengers stranded at airports across the country.

A discussion on 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram' will also be held in the Rajya Sabha. The Lok Sabha had taken it up on Monday. PM Modi led that discussion on Monday and praised the national song, speaking about its history and its role during the freedom movement.

On the list of business for the day, BJP MPs Radha Mohan Singh and Virendra Singh will place four reports of the standing committee on defence on the action taken by the government on the observations and recommendations made in other reports on demands for grants of the ministry of defence for the year 2025 to 2026.

The 6th Session of the 18th Lok Sabha and the 269th Session of the Rajya Sabha began on Monday, December 1. This marks the start of the Winter Session of Parliament, which will end on December 19.

