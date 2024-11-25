Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Faceoff over Manipur, Adani, Waqf bill likely; Cong meet at 10:30 am
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Parliament Winter Session is slated to kickstart today with several issues, including the indict of businessman Gautam Adani by a US court on allegations of bribery, set to rake up a storm amid chances of the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Opposition's lodging protests. The Winter Session of Parliament is scheduled to last till December 20. A total 16 bills, including the Waqf Amendment Bill, are listed for for consideration....Read More
Parliament Winter Session | Key Points
-The Winter Session of Parliament is beginning today and scheduled to conclude on December 20.
-The Waqf Amendment Bill is among the 16 bills listed to be taken up for consideration. The Waqf Bill has been listed for consideration and passage after the joint committee of the two Houses submits its report to the Lok Sabha.
-The other bill listed by the government for introduction, consideration and passage is the Punjab Courts (Amendment) Bill to enhance the pecuniary (defined as the monetary value of a case) appellate jurisdiction of Delhi district courts from the existing ₹3 lakh to ₹20 lakh.
-The Parliament Winter Session is expected to be stormy as the Opposition plans to raise the issues of Manipur ethnic violence and the indictment of businessman Gautam Adani by a US court on allegations of bribery.
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: AAP's Sanjay Singh gives Business Notice over Adani issue
Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh has given a suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 and demanded a discussion on the issue of the indictment of Gautam Adani.
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Paperless attendance option for Lok Sabha MPs
Lok Sabha members attending the Winter Session of Parliament will have the option of marking their attendance using a digital pen on an electronic tabs, which will be kept at four counters in the lobby of the chamber of the House.
This is being done as part of Speaker Om Birla's initiative to make Parliament paperless.
"Physical attendance registers will continue to be kept at the counters. However, members are advised to use the tab as a preferred choice and help make Parliament paperless," the Lok Sabha Secretariat said.
Officials said the MPs would have to first select their names from the drop down menu on the tab, affix their signatures with the help of the digital pen, and press the 'submit' button to register their attendance.
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Congress MPs to hold meeting at 10:30 am
Congress Lok Sabha MPs will be holding a meeting at the Congress Parliamentary Party office at 10.30 am today to chalk out the strategy for the Floor of the House.
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Congress MP writes to Rajya Sabha secretary general on air pollution in Delhi
Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan has written a letter to the Secretary-General of the Rajya Sabha over the rising 'air pollution' in Delhi and demanded a short-duration discussion on the issue in Parliament, where Winter Session is starting today.
"Under Rule 176 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Rajya Sabha, I hereby give notice of my intention to raise a discussion for Short duration on the following matter of urgent public importance," the letter dated November 22 reads.
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: LS Speaker Om Birla on Constitution Day
Speaking on Constitution Day, which is observed on November 26 eavery year, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said, “We adopted our Constitution on 26 November and it is a day to remember the sacrifice and dedication of Babasaheb Ambedkar and the people who made our Constitution. In the 75-year journey of democracy, India's democracy has also strengthened and that democracy has come to us from the basic spirit of the Constitution”.
Constitution Day is being celebrated on November 26 under the leadership of the President and the President will recite the Preamble of the Constitution so that we can express our gratitude towards the Constitution and the basic spirit and power of the Constitution can reach the people, Om Birla said.
He hoped that this Constitution Day becomes a “mass movement”.
"By carrying forward the basic duties and responsibilities of the Constitution, we will also realise our dream of Viksit Bharat," Om Birla said.
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: What is the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024
The contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill has been listed for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha, with the Opposition alleging that the move is aimed at targeting Muslims.
The Union government has proposed amendment to the Waqf Boards Act 1995. The proposed bill aims to restrict the power of Waqf boards to manage its properties and provides for more government regulation.
The Opposition parties have alleged that the proposals aim to deprive the Muslim community of their land, assets and the “freedom to manage religious affairs” guaranteed under Article 26 of the Indian Constitution. The ruling NDA has in turn argued that the demand to regulate Waqf boards comes from the Muslim community itself. Read More
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Congress MP gives notice on Adani ‘scandal’
Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha, demanding discussion on the issue of indictment of Gautam Adani.
"The Modi government's silence on this matter undermines India's integrity, economy, and global reputation. Accountability must be ensured. Prime minister must answer the questions on his friendship with Adani & Adani scandal," says the notice.
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: CPI-M MP gives notice seeking financial aid for Wayanad landslide victims
CPI (M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas has given Zero-hour Notice and demanded Special Financial assistance from the Union Government for Wayanad landslide Victims in Kerala.
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Bills pending in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha
As many as eight bills, including the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, are pending in Lok Sabha, and two are pending with the Rajya Sabha.
The Rajya Sabha bulletin said an additional bill The Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, passed by the Lok Sabha is pending with the Upper House.
A set of proposed bills to implement simultaneous elections in the country are not part of the list yet, though some reports suggested that the government is likely to bring the proposed legislation in the coming session.
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Govt appeals for cooperation from all parties
Amid chances of the Opposition lodging protests over issues of Manipur violence and businessman Gautam Adani's indictment by a US court, the government on Sunday appealed to parties to ensure smooth a Parliament Winter Session.
An all-party meeting took place on Sunday with the ruling party leaders meeting other floor leaders of political parties. Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said the party wants discussion on Adani as well as ethnic strife in Manipur. He said while the chief minister of Jharkhand was arrested, the government still has confidence in the chief minister of Manipur despite bouts of ethnic violence.
The government on Sunday said the business advisory committees of both Houses will decide on matters to be discussed in the Winter session.
The panel is mandated to submit its report on the last day of the first week of the Winter Session, according to a news agency PTI report, which mentions that Opposition members on the panel have demanded an extension in the timeline to submit its report.
Opposition leaders have alleged that committee chair Jagdambika Pal, a BJP MP, is bulldozing the committee meetings and has sought the intervention of Speaker Om Birla.
Several opposition leaders have said they will raise the issue of the indictment of Adani in Parliament with Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi calling for a joint parliamentary committee probe into the allegations.
Several opposition leaders have said they will raise the issue of the indictment of Adani in Parliament with Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi calling for a joint parliamentary committee probe into the allegations.