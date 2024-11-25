The Winter Session of Parliament is beginning today and scheduled to conclude on December 20.

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Parliament Winter Session is slated to kickstart today with several issues, including the indict of businessman Gautam Adani by a US court on allegations of bribery, set to rake up a storm amid chances of the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Opposition's lodging protests. The Winter Session of Parliament is scheduled to last till December 20. A total 16 bills, including the Waqf Amendment Bill, are listed for for consideration....Read More

Parliament Winter Session | Key Points

-The Winter Session of Parliament is beginning today and scheduled to conclude on December 20.

-The Waqf Amendment Bill is among the 16 bills listed to be taken up for consideration. The Waqf Bill has been listed for consideration and passage after the joint committee of the two Houses submits its report to the Lok Sabha.

-The other bill listed by the government for introduction, consideration and passage is the Punjab Courts (Amendment) Bill to enhance the pecuniary (defined as the monetary value of a case) appellate jurisdiction of Delhi district courts from the existing ₹3 lakh to ₹20 lakh.

-The Parliament Winter Session is expected to be stormy as the Opposition plans to raise the issues of Manipur ethnic violence and the indictment of businessman Gautam Adani by a US court on allegations of bribery.