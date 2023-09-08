Part of special session is likely to be held in new Parl building

NEW DELHI: The five-day special session of Parliament that has been scheduled from September 18 to 22, is likely to be partly held in the new Parliament building, said people familiar with the matter. While the first day of the session will be held in the old building, the remaining part of the session will be held in the new building that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28. While the first day of the session will be held in the old building, the remaining part of the session will be held in the new building that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28. (ANI)

Lok Sabha officials said the new building is fully prepared for hosting the special session, the agenda for which is yet to be disclosed by the union government.

“The physical structure is ready, and the departments concerned have made all preparations to shift to the new building. Initially, only a few departments such as the Table office, Legislative branch and Notice office will shift to the new building. These three departments have been given new computer hardware, too,” said a Lok Sabha official who asked not to be named.

Another senior officer added that the secretariat has been informed that they might have to move at short notice; this person, who too asked not to be named said some of the offices could start shifting to the new building as early as Monday.

“Till two months ago, the entire new building was under the supervision of the central security forces. Now, Parliament security officials are slowing taking over the charge for the new building. While the movement inside the building was previously restricted even for secretariat officials, now the restrictions have been lifted,” the second official said.

The officials indicated that the Lok Sabha Speaker’s office will continue to operate from the existing Parliament building although a separate space has been allocated for this in the new building which is spread over 65,000 sq.m and houses the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, a library, and a Constitution Hall.

PM Modi, while inaugurating the building said it sends out a message about India’s determination and breathes fresh energy into the nation. “This will be a medium for realizing the dreams of the freedom fighters and will witness the sunrise of Aatmnirbhar Bharat...”

The new building has been divided into different zones. Lok Sabha officials said the main zone, which houses the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha “is fully ready.”

“While work in some other zones including the ones on the higher floors where many officers will sit, are still continuing, the core area of the new Parliament building is ready to host sessions,” said the first official.

Meanwhile, the Opposition is gearing up for the special session keeping options open for possible scenarios. A senior Congress leader said the Opposition expects the government to push the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023, which was introduced in Rajya Sabha on August 10.

The new bill says that the CEC and other ECs will be appointed by the President on the recommendation of a Selection Committee, comprising the Prime Minister as Chairperson, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha and a Union Cabinet Minister nominated by the Prime Minister.

