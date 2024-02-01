Parts of J&K, Himachal and Uttarakhand receive fresh snowfall | Updates

Fresh snowfall blanketed parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand from Wednesday into Thursday morning, causing disruptions to normal life. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted heavy rain and snowfall in the mountainous regions of the three states in the coming days due to a western disturbance. Srinagar receives season's first snowfall on Thursday(Waseem Andrabi/HT Photo)

On Thursday morning, high-altitude areas in Jammu province, including the revered Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop the Trikuta hills in Reasi district, witnessed a new layer of snow. Bhairon Ghati and Himkoti in Trikuta hills and the winding route to the shrine also reported snowfall. Despite the weather conditions, the pilgrimage to the temple proceeded unaffected, with hundreds of pilgrims departing from the Katra base camp in the morning. Additionally, the hills surrounding the Patnitop Hill resort experienced snowfall.

Srinagar receives first snowfall

Srinagar and other low-lying areas of Kashmir saw the season's first snowfall on Thursday, bringing joy to the residents. The snowfall in the plain areas commenced late Wednesday night and persisted until the morning in most locations, as per officials cited by PTI.

Srinagar saw approximately two inches of snow, while Anantnag recorded four inches, Qazigund nine, Pahalgam 10, Pulwama town two, Kulgam town three, Shopian town five, Ganderbal town two, Baramulla town three, Kupwara town four, and Gulmarg experienced a substantial 14-inch snowfall.

Seasons first snowfall in Srinagar(Waseem Andrabi/HT Photo)

The officials noted that the higher elevations received varying degrees of moderate to heavy snowfall.

This marks the season's first snowfall in the plains of the Kashmir valley, including the summer capital Srinagar. According to the officials, the region had seen limited precipitation in the form of rain earlier in the winter.

Snowfall disrupts normal life in Himachal, 134 roads shut

Normal life in parts of Himachal Pradesh faced disruptions as the tribal areas and high-altitude regions witnessed the first significant snowfall of the year, leading to the closure of 134 roads, including four national highways, according to news agency ANI.

Intermittent snowfall has persisted since Tuesday night, and additional snowfall is anticipated as the local Meteorological (MeT) office issued an orange warning for heavy snow and rains in isolated areas across five districts: Shimla, Kullu, Chamba, Kinnaur, and Lahaul and Spiti on January 31 and February 1.

ANI further quoted Sandeep Sharma, a meteorological expert, saying that there has been 15 cm of snowfall in the higher reaches of Shimla district since Tuesday night. He noted that day temperatures plummeted by four to five degrees in just one day.

Shimla city experienced thunderstorms, rain, and sleet on Wednesday evening. Meanwhile, popular tourist destinations like Manali, Dalhousie, Sangla, Narkanda, and Kufri encountered moderate snowfall. Scattered rains occurred in the mid and low hills, putting an end to the prolonged dry spell.

Uttarakhand: Badrinath Dham receives heavy snowfall

Following a sudden change in the weather pattern in the high-altitude regions of Uttarakhand, Badrinath Dham has been under the continuous influence of substantial snowfall since Wednesday.

Since that day, one of the nation's oldest and most renowned pilgrimage destinations has been immersed in intense snowfall, resulting in a pristine layer covering the Badrinath Temple premises and the surrounding hills.

Simultaneously, the famous Kedarnath Temple is draped in snow, with the region witnessing snowfall for the second consecutive day. In Tehri Garhwal, Surkanda Devi Hills have also transformed into a winter wonderland due to the recent snowfall.

Meanwhile, substantial snowfall is observed in the mountainous areas of Uttarakhand.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)