Parts of wire and battery found from blast site in Bengal, minister stable
- Whether the explosion was triggered remotely using an IED or it was just some crude bombs that were kept in the bag which exploded when someone kicked it, is what officials are trying to verify.
Sleuths probing the explosion, which left minister Jakir Hossain and at least 26 others injured, have found parts of battery and a piece of wire from the spot.
Contrary to what was believed on Wednesday that bombs were hurled at Hossain, officials said that the explosives were kept in a bag on the railway platform. His condition was stated to be stable after surgery.
“Samples have been collected from the spot for forensic analysis. While a battery was found on the railway tracks, a piece of wire was found at a distance on the platform,” said an official.
Hossain, who is the minister of state for labour in West Bengal, was critically wounded in a blast on Wednesday night when he went to the Nimtita railway station to board a Kolkata-bound train. At least 26 others were injured. Some had their limbs blown off and at least 15 of the victims had to be shifted to Kolkata.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also pointed towards an IED blast saying: “Those who were with him have claimed that the blast was remotely controlled. Police is investigating so nothing concrete can be said as of now. But prima facie it appears that it was pre-planned,” she said.
Officials said that there was hardly any light on the platform at that time. Some of the people who were walking with the minister said that they had spotted the bag which exploded.
“It is clear from a video which was taken seconds before the blast that a man walking next to Hossain had alerted the people that there was a bag lying on the way. Seconds after the explosion took place,” said an officer.
Banerjee has already ordered a high-level investigation into the incident by three state-run investigation agencies – the Criminal Investigation Department, Special Task Force and Counter Insurgency Force. CID officials have already rushed to the spot and inspected the platform and the railway tracks.
While addressing a BJP rally, the party's state president Dilip Ghosh demanded a CBI probe into the bomb attack while other leaders of the party said in Kolkata that the probe should be done by the NIA.
Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has said that the probe should be done by the NIA.
“I understand that the state government has formed a Special Investigation Team. But since the offence is under the Explosives Act, a very expert investigation is required. I am sure the National Investigation Agency (NIA), that has the required expertise to probe the matter, should be involved,” said Dhankhar.
The MEA questioned the timing of the remarks by the UN experts, saying they were "deliberately timed" to coincide with the visit by 24 envoys to Jammu and Kashmir.
Shortly after Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Bengal, accused Banerjee of not letting people perform Durga and Saraswati pujas and alleged that the only person benefitting in Bengal was her nephew Abhishek, a Lok Sabha member from the same district, the chief minster hit back.
Sources, however, didn't confirm if the purpose of the meeting was to discuss Deb's controversial statement.
The chief minister, whose government is now said to be short of a majority, called this 'an attempt to bury democracy'
The concerns were expressed by Fernand de Varennes, special rapporteur on minority issues, and Ahmed Shaheed, special rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief.
Forest department officials said the carcass of the Gangetic Dolphin was caught by a fisherman of Kruttibaspur village in Bhadrak district when he was pulling in his net in Salandi river on Wednesday.
The ruling Congress in Punjab has swept the municipal polls in the state winning most of the wards in the eight municipal corporations.
He asked the IAF to work out a solution with the AAI and stated that the airport closure plan was not desirable.
Every year on Shivaji Jayanti, people of Maharashtra celebrate his birth anniversary by gathering at the forts Shivaji captured and built. This year, however, celebrations are expected to be toned down.
