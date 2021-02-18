IND USA
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the SSKM Government Hospital where she met state labour minister Jakir Hossain, in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI PHOTO).
Parts of wire and battery found from blast site in Bengal, minister stable

  • Whether the explosion was triggered remotely using an IED or it was just some crude bombs that were kept in the bag which exploded when someone kicked it, is what officials are trying to verify.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:55 PM IST

Sleuths probing the explosion, which left minister Jakir Hossain and at least 26 others injured, have found parts of battery and a piece of wire from the spot.

Contrary to what was believed on Wednesday that bombs were hurled at Hossain, officials said that the explosives were kept in a bag on the railway platform. His condition was stated to be stable after surgery.

Whether the explosion was triggered remotely using an IED or it was just some crude bombs that were kept in the bag which exploded when someone kicked it, is what officials are trying to verify.

“Samples have been collected from the spot for forensic analysis. While a battery was found on the railway tracks, a piece of wire was found at a distance on the platform,” said an official.

Hossain, who is the minister of state for labour in West Bengal, was critically wounded in a blast on Wednesday night when he went to the Nimtita railway station to board a Kolkata-bound train. At least 26 others were injured. Some had their limbs blown off and at least 15 of the victims had to be shifted to Kolkata.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also pointed towards an IED blast saying: “Those who were with him have claimed that the blast was remotely controlled. Police is investigating so nothing concrete can be said as of now. But prima facie it appears that it was pre-planned,” she said.

Officials said that there was hardly any light on the platform at that time. Some of the people who were walking with the minister said that they had spotted the bag which exploded.

“It is clear from a video which was taken seconds before the blast that a man walking next to Hossain had alerted the people that there was a bag lying on the way. Seconds after the explosion took place,” said an officer.

Banerjee has already ordered a high-level investigation into the incident by three state-run investigation agencies – the Criminal Investigation Department, Special Task Force and Counter Insurgency Force. CID officials have already rushed to the spot and inspected the platform and the railway tracks.

While addressing a BJP rally, the party's state president Dilip Ghosh demanded a CBI probe into the bomb attack while other leaders of the party said in Kolkata that the probe should be done by the NIA.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has said that the probe should be done by the NIA.

“I understand that the state government has formed a Special Investigation Team. But since the offence is under the Explosives Act, a very expert investigation is required. I am sure the National Investigation Agency (NIA), that has the required expertise to probe the matter, should be involved,” said Dhankhar.


Passengers stand in a queue to board the train amid farmers' Country-Wide Rail Roko Protest at Bhubaneswar railway station, in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Movement of trains hit as farmers block rail tracks

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:43 AM IST
In Punjab and Haryana, farmers at several places squatted on railway tracks, which led to disruptions. Protests were also staged at some places in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.
File photo: External affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava.(PTI )
'Deplorable!' India rejects UN experts' concerns on ending of J&K's autonomy

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:42 AM IST
  • The MEA questioned the timing of the remarks by the UN experts, saying they were “deliberately timed” to coincide with the visit by 24 envoys to Jammu and Kashmir.
**EDS: HANDOUT PHOTO MADE AVAILABLE FROM BJP OFFICE ON THURSDAY, FEB. 18, 2021** South 24 Parganas: Union Home Minister Amit Shahduring a roadshow at Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas district, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_18_2021_000275B)(PTI)
From kin to Saraswati Puja, salvos from Shah, Mamata turn personal before polls

By Tanmay Chatterjee
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:33 AM IST
  • Shortly after Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Bengal, accused Banerjee of not letting people perform Durga and Saraswati pujas and alleged that the only person benefitting in Bengal was her nephew Abhishek, a Lok Sabha member from the same district, the chief minster hit back.
Ramani was the first in a long list of female journalists to accuse MJ Akbar, a journalist-turned-politician, of sexual harassment.(PTI file photo)
Akbar’s lawyers may rely on part of judgment in appeal

By Abraham Thomas, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:29 AM IST
Experts said Akbar’s legal team could focus on the judgment’s comment on the content being defamatory in an appeal
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy(PTI Photo)
Interview: ‘Centre denied rights to people of Puducherry’, says CM Narayanasamy

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:16 AM IST
Puducherry's CM Narayanasamy says, "I’m not going into numbers. We have got a majority."
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the SSKM Government Hospital where she met state labour minister Jakir Hossain, in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI PHOTO).
Parts of wire and battery found from blast site in Bengal, minister stable

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:55 PM IST
  • Whether the explosion was triggered remotely using an IED or it was just some crude bombs that were kept in the bag which exploded when someone kicked it, is what officials are trying to verify.
A nurse fills Covidshield dose in injection.(ANI)
Govt to release list of comorbidities to include in vaccination priority groups

By Anonna Dutt, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:58 PM IST
The government constituted an expert committee to draft and finalise a list and degree of the comorbidities.
File photo: Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb.(PTI)
Senior BJP, RSS leaders meet Tripura CM after 'BJP in Nepal' remark

By Priyanka Deb Barman, Agartala
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:46 PM IST
  • Sources, however, didn't confirm if the purpose of the meeting was to discuss Deb's controversial statement.
Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy.(ANI)
Puducherry floor test: BJP trying to topple elected govt, says CM Narayanasamy

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:26 PM IST
  • The chief minister, whose government is now said to be short of a majority, called this ‘an attempt to bury democracy’
Commuters at CSMT, Mumbai. (HT file)
5 things to know about Maharashtra’s worrying Covid-19 situation

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:17 PM IST
A fresh surge in Covid-19 cases in Mumbai prompted the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to issue updated guidelines on Thursday.
India has bristled at adverse reports by UN special rapporteurs and described them as interference in the country’s internal matters..(Reuters file photo)
'New laws, ending of J&K's autonomy affect rights of minorities': UN experts

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:15 PM IST
  • The concerns were expressed by Fernand de Varennes, special rapporteur on minority issues, and Ahmed Shaheed, special rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief.
The dead dolphin was at least 5.5 feet long and did not have any injury mark. (HT PHOTO).
Carcass of Gangetic Dolphin found floating in Odisha river

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:56 PM IST
  • Forest department officials said the carcass of the Gangetic Dolphin was caught by a fisherman of Kruttibaspur village in Bhadrak district when he was pulling in his net in Salandi river on Wednesday.
Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar in Guwahati, Assam.(ANI)
'BJP loss in Punjab municipal polls not linked to farm laws': Tomar

By Utpal Parashar, Guwahati
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:52 PM IST
  • The ruling Congress in Punjab has swept the municipal polls in the state winning most of the wards in the eight municipal corporations.
File photo: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar.(PTI)
Defence secretary advises IAF to avoid closure of Jammu airport for 15 days

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:09 PM IST
  • He asked the IAF to work out a solution with the AAI and stated that the airport closure plan was not desirable.
Shivaji Bhonsale I was born in the hill-fort of Shivneri, near the city of Junnar in what is present-day Pune district (ANI Photo)
Shivaji Jayanti 2021: All you need to know about the founder of Maratha dynasty

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:13 PM IST
  • Every year on Shivaji Jayanti, people of Maharashtra celebrate his birth anniversary by gathering at the forts Shivaji captured and built. This year, however, celebrations are expected to be toned down.
