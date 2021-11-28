Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Pass condolence resolution for farmers who died: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
india news

Pass condolence resolution for farmers who died: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

In a letter to Birla on Saturday, Chowdhury asked for the House to unanimously pass the condolence resolution as a “mark of respect” towards the demise of the farmers during the agitation.
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.(ANI File Photo)
Published on Nov 28, 2021 11:49 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Ahead of the Parliament’s Winter Session beginning on Monday, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wrote to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla seeking a condolence resolution in the House for farmers who lost their lives during the year-long protests against the three central farm laws.

In a letter to Birla on Saturday, Chowdhury asked for the House to unanimously pass the condolence resolution as a “mark of respect” towards the demise of the farmers during the agitation.

“On the eve of the coming Parliament Session, I would sincerely request you that as a mark of respect towards our annadata, the House may unanimously pass a condolence resolution for the farmers who lost their lives during the farmer agitation,” news agency ANI reported quoting an excerpt from the letter.

Also read | Farmers to hold rally in Mumbai's Azad Maidan today, MVA may join

The protesting farmers’ unions and the opposition parties have said that hundreds of farmers have died during the agitation against the Centre’s three contentious laws.

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, the Centre is set to introduce the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021, in Parliament following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement earlier this month of his government’s decision to roll back the three contentious laws. On Saturday, Union agriculture minister Narendra Tomar too confirmed that the bill would be tabled on the first day of the session (Monday).

In February this year, Congress’ Rahul Gandhi led his party members to observe a two-minute silence to mark the death of farmers, during Parliament’s Budget Session, according to news reports.

In a separate letter, Chowdhury also urged Birla to initiate the process of appointing a deputy speaker to the house.

“I wish to draw your kind attention to a very important provision of the Constitution,” he wrote, quoting Article 93 of the Constitution that deals with the appointment of the Speaker and deputy speaker to the House.

“In view of the above, I would request you to please initiate the process of appointment of the Deputy Speaker as it would also help you in the smooth conduct of business in the House,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
congress winter session om birla farmers protest
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
26/11 Mumbai attacks
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2
26/11 Mumbai Attack 13th anniversary
Black Friday 2021
Constitution Day
PM Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP