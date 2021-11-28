Pass condolence resolution for farmers who died: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Ahead of the Parliament’s Winter Session beginning on Monday, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wrote to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla seeking a condolence resolution in the House for farmers who lost their lives during the year-long protests against the three central farm laws.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a letter to Birla on Saturday, Chowdhury asked for the House to unanimously pass the condolence resolution as a “mark of respect” towards the demise of the farmers during the agitation.

“On the eve of the coming Parliament Session, I would sincerely request you that as a mark of respect towards our annadata, the House may unanimously pass a condolence resolution for the farmers who lost their lives during the farmer agitation,” news agency ANI reported quoting an excerpt from the letter.

Also read | Farmers to hold rally in Mumbai's Azad Maidan today, MVA may join

The protesting farmers’ unions and the opposition parties have said that hundreds of farmers have died during the agitation against the Centre’s three contentious laws.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the Centre is set to introduce the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021, in Parliament following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement earlier this month of his government’s decision to roll back the three contentious laws. On Saturday, Union agriculture minister Narendra Tomar too confirmed that the bill would be tabled on the first day of the session (Monday).

In February this year, Congress’ Rahul Gandhi led his party members to observe a two-minute silence to mark the death of farmers, during Parliament’s Budget Session, according to news reports.

In a separate letter, Chowdhury also urged Birla to initiate the process of appointing a deputy speaker to the house.

“I wish to draw your kind attention to a very important provision of the Constitution,” he wrote, quoting Article 93 of the Constitution that deals with the appointment of the Speaker and deputy speaker to the House.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In view of the above, I would request you to please initiate the process of appointment of the Deputy Speaker as it would also help you in the smooth conduct of business in the House,” he added.