Passenger tries to open airplane door mid-air, stopped by crew

A passenger on GoAir’s Delhi-Patna flight was restrained after he tried to open the airplane’s rear door mid-air and was later handed over to Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel after the plane safely landed at Patna airport, the airline said.

The incident happened on Saturday.

The airline, in a tweet, said a passenger on flight G8 149 was trying to open the rear door but was noticed by a co-passenger who raised an alarm. The crew managed to restrain the passenger and handed him over to the CISF for further investigation.

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 22:14 IST