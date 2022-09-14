Air India Express flight catches fire in Muscat; 145 passengers evacuated

Over 140 passengers had to be evacuated on Wednesday after an Air India Express flight IX 442 operating from Muscat to Cochin experienced smoke and fire from its engine number 2 during taxi for take-off.

“The aircraft, B737- 800 registered as VT AXZ during taxi for take-off at Muscat, experienced smoke, and fire in engine number 2. All passengers (141+ 4 infants) and the crew were however evacuated safely,” an official familiar with the development said.

“The passengers have been transported to the terminal building and a relief flight will be organised for flying them back,” the official added.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), director general, Arun Kumar said, “We will be investigating and taking appropriate action.”

Officials from the aviation ministry told HT that an observer alerted about engine fire after all necessary actions were taken and slides were deployed for the evacuation of passengers on the taxiway.

“A few passengers have bruises due to evacuation,” a local airport official told HT.

A statement from the Air India Express is awaited.

