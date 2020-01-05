e-paper
Home / India News / Passengers manhandle Air India cabin crew

Passengers manhandle Air India cabin crew

Another airline official, who wished to remain anonymous, said a woman passenger allegedly manhandled a cabin crew member, grabbing her arm and threatening to open the main exit gate.

india Updated: Jan 05, 2020 03:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Another airline official, who wished to remain anonymous, said a woman passenger allegedly manhandled a cabin crew member, grabbing her arm and threatening to open the main exit gate.
Another airline official, who wished to remain anonymous, said a woman passenger allegedly manhandled a cabin crew member, grabbing her arm and threatening to open the main exit gate.(ANI photo)
         

Passengers of an Air India flight allegedly manhandled cabin crew members and threatened to break open the cockpit door of the aircraft after their Delhi-Mumbai flight was delayed due to a technical snag, airline officials familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

“The AI865 flight on Thursday got delayed as it developed a technical snag. It had to return to the bay. Passengers started knocking on the cockpit door, asking and taunting the pilots to come out. One male passenger even said that he will break open the cockpit door if the pilots didn’t come out,” an airline official said on condition of anonymity.

Another airline official, who wished to remain anonymous, said a woman passenger allegedly manhandled a cabin crew member, grabbing her arm and threatening to open the main exit gate.

A senior officer from the Central Industrial security force said no one was detained after the incident. “The airline managed the issue and the passengers were sent to Mumbai in another aircraft,” he said on condition of anonymity.

Dhananjay Kumar, Air India spokesperson, said the operating crew has been asked to submit a detailed report on the reported misbehaviour by some passengers.

“Air India management has asked the operating crew for a detailed report on the reported misbehaviour by some passengers. Further action would be considered after getting the report,” Kumar said.

DCP airport Sanjay Bhatia said police were not informed about the incident.

(With agency inputs)
