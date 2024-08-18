Passengers misbehave with TTE on Mumbai train, made to apologise | Watch

A video on social media platform is going viral which shows three passengers misbehaving and shoving a ticket checker on a Western Railway AC Local train in Mumbai. The passengers were quickly caught and made to apologise for their actions. Viral video shows passengers misbehaving with ticket checker; apologise after incident(X)

Western Railway confirmed that the passenger who misbehaved with ticket checker has expressed regret and unconditionally apologised.

“Passenger who misbehaved with ticket checker Jasbir Singh in the viral video, has expressed shame for his actions. He has also unconditionally apologised to ticket checker Jasbir Singh for his behaviour,” Western Railway said in an statement.

ALSO READ- Kolkata rape and murder: Who are the alleged miscreants that vandalised RG Kar hospital?

How the incident happened?

The incident occurred on August 15 when three passengers with first-class tickets were caught in the AC Local, where the fare is higher. When asked to pay the fare difference and fine, three unrelated passengers caused a disturbance and misbehaved with the TTE, said Western Railway CPRO Vineet Abhishek..

Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) intervened, and the misbehaving passengers wrote an apology before being allowed to leave.

"I request passengers to travel with valid tickets and behave well with staff, misbehaving with staff is a punishable offence," the official said.

Western Railway advised passengers to cooperate with railway employees in the performance of their duties. “Any misbehaviour against our railway staff is not only morally wrong but also a punishable offense,” the statement added.

ALSO READ- Several Jaipur hospitals receive bomb threats on email

Social media abuzz over incident

Social media was abuzz in response to the incident, with users criticising the act and calling for strict action from authorities. "An apology and they're let go? Why weren't they booked under relevant laws for 'assaulting an on-duty government employee'?" one user commented.

ALSO READ- 22 coaches of Ahmedabad-bound Sabarmati Express derail after engine hits 'object on track’ near Kanpur

Others highlighted the confusion around railway fares, with one user suggesting, "At least the railway should keep AC and 1st class tickets at the same price... it's very confusing!"