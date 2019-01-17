Robbers target two coaches of Jammu-Delhi Duronto Express in Delhi, loot cash, jewellery

The passengers of two coaches of the Jammu-Delhi Duronto Express were looted at knife-point by a group of men near Badli in Delhi on Thursday morning.

The incident took place around 4am when the train stopped for a signal. The robbers targeted the passengers of B3 and B7 coaches and decamped with their money, jewellery and ATM cards.

Ashwani Thakur who was travelling on the train took to Twitter to narrate the incident. He said 7-10 men entered the two coaches carrying knives.

The irony is that neither staff nor security personnel were available at the time of the mishappening. Attendant told us that there is no security personnel available in the train. Is railways waiting for someone mishappening to provide security . — Ashwani Thakur (@Ashu_Chandail) January 17, 2019

A Northern Railways spokesperson said the Railway Police Force (RPF) has initial leads in the case and will nab the culprits soon.

First Published: Jan 17, 2019 10:57 IST