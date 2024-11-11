Passengers bid adieu to Vistara airlines, ‘India’s finest'

People online have taken to social media to reminisce about their “last flight” experience with Vistara, in light of the airline services operations ending on Monday due to a merger with Air India. Vistara will operate its final flight on Monday, November 11(HT_PRINT)

Vistara airlines is a joint venture between the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines. It's integration with Air India was announced in November 2022 and the airline has been slowly phasing out its bookings until operations begin under the Air India banner.

Once the integration is complete, Singapore Airlines will hold a 25.1 percent stake in the unified Air India, solidifying its presence in the Indian aviation sector.

One user said, “Grateful to have experience Vistara on its final day of operations—a brand that truly delivered on its promise of ‘a new feeling’ in travel. Vistara is one of the few brands which overlapped brand promise with brand delivery so seamlessly.”

The user also stated that the crew was nostalgic during the in-flight announcements and played popular Bollywood song “Kal Ho Na Ho” upon landing.

Many passengers referred to Vistara as the “finest” domestic airline in India and wished it well on the consolidation of operations with Air India.

Among several emotional posts, one user posted a screenshot of a Club Vistara email which announced the end of their services and captioned it as “ Vistara, why are you breaking up with me.”

People also posted positively about the crew of Vistara flights and the services made available on the flights such as the food, which differentiated the quality of the airline more than others.

The Vistara official account on X also posted, “As the plane ascends, so do our dreams; let’s glide toward the future, where the sky isn’t the limit, but just the beginning,” in lieu of their last day of flights.

While passengers mourn the loss of the airline service, Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan has said that the merger with Air India aims to provide passengers with more options by expanding the fleet and network while enhancing the overall travel experience.