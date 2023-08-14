Home / India News / Gold, cash stolen on Chennai-Hyderabad train, inquiry underway: Police

Gold, cash stolen on Chennai-Hyderabad train, inquiry underway: Police

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Aug 14, 2023 11:45 PM IST

Aa few minutes before this incident, a different gang made a similar attempt in Secunderabad-Tambaram Charminar Express and tried to loot passengers almost at the same spot

Passengers onboard Chennai-bound Hyderabad Superfast Express were robbed of their gold and cash in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district in the wee hours of Monday, railway police familiar with the matter said.

Police said the robbery on the Chennai-bound Hyderabad Superfast Express happened at around 2 am between Ulavapadu in Prakasam district and Thettu village in Nellore district. (HT Archives)
Police said the robbery on the Chennai-bound Hyderabad Superfast Express happened at around 2 am between Ulavapadu in Prakasam district and Thettu village in Nellore district. (HT Archives)

The incident took place at around 2 am between Ulavapadu in Prakasam district and Thettu village in Nellore district. “According to a complaint lodged by the passengers, about four to five dacoits entered into sleeper coaches – S2, S4, S5, S6 and S7, woke up the passengers and looted them,” Ongole railway sub-inspector of police, A Venkateshwarlu, told HT.

He said the dacoits appeared to have conducted a recce well and got into the train well in advance when the train came to a halt at one of the previous stations.

“As the train was passing through a forest-like area, they robbed the passengers in these coaches at knifepoint. Later, they pulled the chain to stop the train and disappeared into the darkness,” Venkateshwarlu said.

As the train reached Kavali station, the passengers lodged a complaint with the local railway police. “As per their complaint, the dacoits looted gold ornaments weighing around 30 tolas [300 grams], besides a considerable amount of cash,” Venkateshwarlu said, adding that, “We have registered a case of dacoity and are investigating.”

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out