Patel link suspected in land deal involving don

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 00:11 IST

Multiple agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Income-Tax Department (I-T) are examining the purported land deal involving underworld don Iqbal Memon Mirchi’s relatives where the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has alleged some link with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel, two government officials said requesting anonymity. Patel, who was the aviation minister during the United Progressive Alliance regime, said there is “not an iota of truth” on this. Patel said, “All investigative agencies are free to investigate as there is not an iota of truth. I will be more than happy to provide all information to the agencies.”

One of the officials with knowledge of the matter said, “Investigative agencies exchange information on the real time basis. They have developed very efficient system of data processing and data exchange. It is their job to investigate any suspicious transaction and take it to its logical conclusion and take each other’s help.”

The second official said, “The allegation is of serious nature as this involves Mirchi.” While ED is probing the money laundering angle, CBI and NIA are probing the matter from national security angle. Income-Tax (I-T) Department is examining any violation from the taxation angle, officials said. Queries sent to ED, NIA, CBI and I-T department elicited no response. A person close to Patel said requesting anonymity that the building was constructed on the property held by the Patel family since 1963. There was a structure on the plot from that time onward.

“The property later when to the receivership (1978-2006) of the high court because of some family disputes. There was some illegal encroachment behind the building. Later, the court asked the building owner to accommodate them [the squatters] by giving them a share. That occupant sold its entitlement to the wife of Mirchi. So Patels have no link in the deal,” the person said.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 00:11 IST