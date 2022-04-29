Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Patiala clashes: Captain Amarinder Singh urges ‘peace loving’ people not to get ‘provoked’
india news

Patiala clashes: Captain Amarinder Singh urges ‘peace loving’ people not to get ‘provoked’

Tension occurred earlier today near a Kali temple in Patiala after members of one Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) group and pro-Khalistani activists clashed by pelting stones at each other and brandishing swords.
Former Punjab chief minister and chief of Punjab Lok Congress Captain Amarinder Singh.(File Photo/HT)
Updated on Apr 29, 2022 07:45 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, New Delhi

Former Punjab chief minister and Punjab Lok Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday expressed his concern over the law and order situation in Patila after clashes broke out between two groups of people. Taking to Twitter, Singh urged people “not to get provoked”.

“Concerned about the tense situation arising due to clashes between 2 groups in Patiala. People of Patiala are peace loving and I appeal to them not to get provoked,” the former CM wrote on the micro-logging site.

He added that he hoped Punjab Police will take firm action and make sure law and order in the city is maintained.

RELATED STORIES

Tension occurred earlier today near a Kali temple in Patiala after members of one Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) group and pro-Khalistani activists clashed by pelting stones at each other and brandishing swords.

Patiala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nanak Singh reached the spot and as many as 15 rounds of shots were fired in the air to bring the situation under control. In the process, a Hindu activist identified as Ashutosh Gautam and a police officer, Karamvir Singh, were among the injured persons.

Chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann later informed on Twitter that peace has been restored in Patiala, while calling the clashes “deeply unfortunate”.

“I spoke with the DGP…We are closely monitoring the situation and will not let anyone create disturbance in the state. Punjab’s peace and harmony is of utmost importance,” Mann tweeted.

A curfew has been imposed in Patiala till Saturday 6am in view of the clashes and to prevent further disturbance of peace, and maintenance of law and order.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
capt. amarinder singh amarinder singh punjab patiala khalistani clash
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP