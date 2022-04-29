Patiala clashes: Captain Amarinder Singh urges ‘peace loving’ people not to get ‘provoked’

Former Punjab chief minister and Punjab Lok Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday expressed his concern over the law and order situation in Patila after clashes broke out between two groups of people. Taking to Twitter, Singh urged people “not to get provoked”.

“Concerned about the tense situation arising due to clashes between 2 groups in Patiala. People of Patiala are peace loving and I appeal to them not to get provoked,” the former CM wrote on the micro-logging site.

He added that he hoped Punjab Police will take firm action and make sure law and order in the city is maintained.

Tension occurred earlier today near a Kali temple in Patiala after members of one Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) group and pro-Khalistani activists clashed by pelting stones at each other and brandishing swords.

Patiala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nanak Singh reached the spot and as many as 15 rounds of shots were fired in the air to bring the situation under control. In the process, a Hindu activist identified as Ashutosh Gautam and a police officer, Karamvir Singh, were among the injured persons.

Chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann later informed on Twitter that peace has been restored in Patiala, while calling the clashes “deeply unfortunate”.

“I spoke with the DGP…We are closely monitoring the situation and will not let anyone create disturbance in the state. Punjab’s peace and harmony is of utmost importance,” Mann tweeted.

A curfew has been imposed in Patiala till Saturday 6am in view of the clashes and to prevent further disturbance of peace, and maintenance of law and order.