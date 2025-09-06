Patiala House Court allows jailed MP Engineer Rashid to vote in Vice-Presidential election

The Patiala House Court in Delhi has permitted Sheikh Abdul Rashid, the jailed Member of Parliament from Baramulla popularly known as Engineer Rashid, to visit Parliament in custody on September 9 to cast his vote in the Vice-Presidential election. Rashid had moved the Special NIA Court at Patiala House seeking permission to cast his vote despite being lodged in Tihar Jail.(File photo)

As per the order dated September 4, 2025, delivered on Saturday, Rashid will not be required to make any immediate payment towards travel expenses. However, he must furnish an undertaking to bear the cost at a later stage, subject to the outcome of appeals currently reserved for orders by the Delhi High Court.

Advocate Vikhyat Oberoi appeared on Rashid's behalf during the proceedings.

Since voting in the Vice-Presidential election must be done in person, Rashid had moved the Special NIA Court at Patiala House seeking permission to cast his vote despite being lodged in Tihar Jail. The court's order now clears the way for him to exercise his rights as an elected MP.

Recently, Rashid was also granted a parole for several days to attend the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Rashid created a major political upset in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections when he defeated former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah from the Baramulla constituency.

Rashid is currently facing trial in a terror funding case being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). His name allegedly surfaced during the interrogation of businessman Zahoor Watali, a co-accused in the matter.

The NIA filed its chargesheet against Rashid in October 2019. In March 2022, a Special NIA Court framed charges against him and others under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 121 (waging war against the Government of India), and 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code, along with offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) related to terrorist acts and terror funding. (ANI)