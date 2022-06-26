Patient falls from 7th floor of Kolkata hospital, dies

Kolkata: A 33-year-old man, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kolkata, died on Saturday after falling from the seventh floor of the hospital, police said.

“The man was admitted in the Institute of Neurosciences on Thursday where he was undergoing treatment for epilepsy,” said a senior police officer. “On Saturday morning, he managed to crawl out of the window and sat on the cornice facing the road. He fell before he could be rescued.”

He fell off at around 1.10 pm and hit the cornice of the floors below at least twice before landing on the ground, another officer said, adding that he was “very very critically injured” and admitted to the same hospital.

The man, identified as a resident of Dum Dum in north Kolkata, died during treatment, news agency ANI reported late on Saturday night.

Earlier, police and fire tenders, equipped with hydraulic ladders, rushed to the spot, where a huge crowd had gathered.

“He wasn’t saying anything as to why he was sitting there, but was not allowing people in uniform to approach him,” said fire officer Shubhankar Ghosh.

Another fire officer requesting anonymity said: “We tried to reach him with hydraulic ladders. But every time we went near him, he would move away. His family members also arrived but he didn’t listen to anybody. Attempts were also made to reach him through the window. But even that failed.”