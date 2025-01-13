Menu Explore
Monday, Jan 13, 2025
Patna HC Chief Justice K Vinod Chandran elevated as Supreme Court judge

PTI
Jan 13, 2025 10:37 PM IST

Justice Chandran was appointed as a judge of the Kerala High Court on November 8, 2011. He was elevated as the chief justice Patna High Court on March 29, 2023.

Patna High Court Chief Justice K Vinod Chandran was on Monday elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court.

New Delhi: A view of the Supreme Court (SC) of India, in New Delhi, Friday, July 12, 2024. (PTI)
New Delhi: A view of the Supreme Court (SC) of India, in New Delhi, Friday, July 12, 2024. (PTI)

The Supreme Court Collegium recommended Justice Chandran's name on January 7, and his appointment was announced on Monday by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal in a post on X.

Justice Chandran was appointed as a judge of the Kerala High Court on November 8, 2011. He was elevated as the chief justice Patna High Court on March 29, 2023.

Once he takes oath as a judge of the top court, the working strength of the Supreme Court would rise to 33. Its sanctioned strength is 34, including the chief justice of India.

"He (Chandran) has served as a judge of the high court for more than 11 years and as a chief justice of a big high court for more than a year. During his long tenure as a judge and chief justice of the high court, Justice Chandran has acquired significant experience in diverse fields of law," the collegium resolution said while recommending his name.

It also said Justice Chandran stood at No. 13 in the combined all-India seniority list of high court judges.

"In terms of seniority of judges hailing from the High Court of Kerala, Justice Chandran stands at serial number 1. While recommending his name, the collegium has taken into consideration the fact that there is no representation on the bench of the Supreme Court from the High Court of Kerala. The collegium has, therefore, unanimously recommended that Justice K Vinod Chandran be appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court of India," the resolution said.

