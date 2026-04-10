...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Pawan Khera gets anticipatory bail by Telangana HC over FIR by Assam CM's wife

Telangana HC grants one week anticipatory bail to Cong leader Pawan Khera in case registered against him in Assam.

Updated on: Apr 10, 2026 12:16 pm IST
Written by Shubham Pandey
Advertisement

The Telangana high court on Friday granted Congress leader and spokesperson Pawan Khera anticipatory bail for one week in a case linked to an FIR filed by Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, wife of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, over allegations that she held multiple passports.

Congress leader Pawan Khera speaks during an interview with PTI, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

Justice K Sujana, while pronouncing the order, said, “The petitioner is granted time for one week to file an application before the concerned court… relief is granted to the petitioner for one week, subject to conditions,” as quoted by Live Law.

Also Read | ‘Like a madman’: Himanta attacks Kharge, says Assam cops ‘will find Khera from paatal’ over allegations on wife

The FIR against Khera has been registered at Guwahati Crime Branch police station, under Sections 175(false statement in connection with an election), 35, 36, 318 (Cheating), 338, (forgery of valuable will, security etc.), 337(Forgery of record of Court or of public register, etc.), 340(Forged document or electronic record and using it as genuine), 352(Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 356(Defamation) of BNS.

He also challenged the maintainability of the plea in Hyderabad, questioning why Khera filed it there without explaining why he could not approach a court in Assam or elsewhere in the country.

Appearing for Khera, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, argued that the criminal proceedings are motivated and driven by political vendetta.

 
pawan khera himanta biswa sarma telangana
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Home / India News / Pawan Khera gets anticipatory bail by Telangana HC over FIR by Assam CM's wife
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.