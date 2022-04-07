Pawar meets Modi, says raised ED action on Raut

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, later saying that he raised the Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s recent action against ally and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and Maharashtra governor’s alleged delay in approving 12 names recommended by the state cabinet for nomination to the Legislative Council.

The NCP leader met Modi in Parliament along with party Lok Sabha member P P Mohammad Faizal, who raised issues related to his constituency Lakshadweep.

Addressing reporters after the 20-minute meeting, Pawar said he flagged the issues of central agencies targeting Raut and told the Prime Minister that injustice was being done against the senior Parliamentarian.

“On what basis was action taken against Sanjay Raut? This is injustice. What was the provocation? Just because he is making some statements and criticisms does not mean action should be taken against him. What was the need,” the former Maharashtra chief minister said.

“It is our duty to bring to the Prime Minister’s notice the injustice being done to a journalist and a senior Parliamentarian,” he added.

The ED on Thursday attached properties linked to Raut and his family in connection with an alleged ₹1,034-crore Patra Chawl land fraud case, prompting strong criticism from Maharashtra’s ruling alliance. Raut termed the action as an attack on the “middle class Marathi manoos (man)” and claimed he was being targeted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as he did not support alleged efforts to bring down the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra.

Hours before the NCP chief’s meeting with Modi on Wednesday, the Central Bureau of Investigation took custody of former Maharashtra home minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh in a corruption case.

“The NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena (all part of MVA) have been taking a stand against BJP and will continue to do so,” Pawar asserted.

The NCP chief said he also discussed the issue of alleged inaction of governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari onthe Maharashtra government’s proposal regarding nominations to the state Legislative Council.

Twelve MLC (members of legislative council) seats have remained vacant since June 2020. On November 6, 2020, the state cabinet approved a list of 12 candidates for the seats. The list was subsequently shared with governor Koshyari and is awaiting approval.

“For the last two-and-half years, 12 MLC seats have remained vacant. These seats are from the governor’s quota. The Maharashtra government had submitted the list two years ago but it is still pending with the governor, leaving the posts vacant even today. I brought this to the notice of the Prime Minister…,” Pawar said.

The NCP chief expressed hopes that the Prime Minister will take serious cognisance of the two matters.

Asked whether the central investigation agencies’ action against MVA leaders affected the stability of the Maharashtra government, Pawar exuded confidence that the government will complete its entire term.

“MVA will again collectively contest the next assembly elections in the state and return to power,” he said.

Senior BJP leader and former finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar criticised Pawar for discussing the issues that are not directly related with the common people. “I was expecting that Pawar saheb would discuss major issues of Maharashtra such as OBC reservation, Maratha reservation, joint efforts by the state and the Centre for bringing investment in Maharashtra but instead he chose to take 20-25 minutes of the Prime Minister for discussing action against Sanjay Raut and appointment of 12 MLCs. How will raising such issues help poor and downtrodden,” he asked.

Before that Mungantiwar said that their relations with Shiv Sena are strained but not with the NCP. “This is because we were in alliance with Shiv Sena and they cheated us. There is no reason for having strained relationship with NCP because we never contested polls together,” the BJP leader told ABP Majha.