‘Pay for news’: Indian Newspaper Society in a letter to Google
The Indian Newspaper Society (INS) has written to Google to “properly share advertising revenues” for content published by newspapers, a move that comes following a deal struck by Google in Australia with Rupert Murdoch’s Newscorp to do just this.
President of INS, L Adimoolam, said in a letter addressed to Google India’s country manager Sanjay Gupta that Google should “pay for news generated by newspapers which employ thousands of journalists on the ground at considerable expense”, the body said in a statement, adding that it is in discussions with the tech giant.
INS noted that there is a huge distinction between editorial content from quality publications and fake news that is spreading on other information platforms. “The Society noted that over the past year publishers across the world have been raising the issue of fair payment for content and of proper sharing of advertising revenue with Google. It has also noted that Google has recently agreed to better compensate and pay publishers in France, the European Union and Australia.”
HT reached out to Google but did not receive a response.
On Thursday, the two houses of Australia’s parliament passed the “News Media and Digital Platforms Mandatory Bargaining Code” that requires companies such as Google and Facebook, whose primary source of revenue is advertising, to pay local publishers for content.
INS added that advertising has been the financial backbone of the news industry but that “newspaper publishers are seeing their share of the advertising pie shrinking in the digital space, even as Google is taking a giant share, leaving publishers with a small share”.
Raising an issue that has been a sticking point with traditional media companies around the world, the INS statement referred to Google’s role as a search engine, an ad-tech company, and also an analytics firm. It said publishers face an opaque advertising system, as they are unable to get details of Google’s advertising value chain. It has insisted that Google increase the publisher share of advertising revenue to 85%, and also ensure transparency in revenue reports provided by it. Alphabet’s Google last year said it would pay some media groups in Australia, Brazil and Germany for high-quality content. The tech giant has for years tried to fend off such demands worldwide in return for using their content, with European media groups among its fiercest critics.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK Court terms Markandey Katju’s testimony in Nirav Modi trial unreliable
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Refurbished cell at Arthur Road jail awaits high-profile inmate like Nirav Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Pay for news’: Indian Newspaper Society in a letter to Google
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Car with explosives found near Mukesh Ambani’s residence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP has stopped entry of illegal immigrants, says Amit Shah in Assam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm unions, traders to join Bharat Bandh today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Officials targeted in new phishing bid via govt IDs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tandav controversy: Amazon Prime executive’s bail plea rejected by Allahabad HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5 dead, 19 injured in blast at firecracker factory near Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi
- Fire engines and rescue teams were pressed into service and the injured are being treated at the Sivakasi government hospital.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CM Yediyurappa, the recalcitrant conformist, turns 78
- A Bengaluru-based political analyst said that Yediyurappa's supporters may want to go in for low-key birthday celebrations even though detractors may post as many ads as possible to remind everyone of his age.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Huge whale shark washes up on Odisha coast; locals push it back into the sea
- Officials said some local youths spotted the big fish lying lifeless on the Sonapur coast on Thursday afternoon.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude jolts Assam's Guwahati
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhubaneswar records maximum day temperature pan-India for 2nd consecutive day
- Officials in Bhubaneswar's Regional Meteorological Centre said the maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday too was highest on that day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Infrastructural marvel' Chenab bridge completes important milestone
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan urges people to avoid travelling to Maharashtra
- In MP, the positivity rate increased to 2.3% on Thursday and there are 2,435 active cases in the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox