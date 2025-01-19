‘Pay 20 crore else…’: Gangster from America makes extortion call to RJD MP

Rashtriya Janata Dal Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Yadav has alleged that he received an extortion call from the United States of America-based “gangster” who demanded a ransom of ₹20 crore. RJD MP Sanjay Yadav with Tejaswi Yadav. (Photo: Sanjay Yadav's X account)

Yadav said the "gangster" warned him with dire consequences if he didn't cough up the money.

"A call was made on my assistant's mobile and they requested to speak to Sanjay Yadav. Then my assistant gave me the phone and the person said in a harsh tone that he was a gangster and that their people were also in jail. He said he was speaking from America and demanded ₹20 crore or be ready to face consequences," the complaint said.

The caller, according to the MP, said he would kidnap and kill him if the huge amount was not paid.

‘Gangster threatens MP’s children'

The MP's complaint further said the caller also threatened to harm his children.

"I know all the routes of your travels, I have information about all the members of your family and I also know how many children you have. If you want everyone's safety, give me ₹20 crore, otherwise I will kidnap you and get you killed," read MP Yadav's complaint recounting the call.

The caller further said they could reach and shoot anyone.

"When I told him that I am a Rajya Sabha member, the person again threatened me in a harsh tone and said that he was aware that I was a Rajya Sabha member. The caller said that irrespective of whether I was a minister or the Prime Minister, they could shoot anyone. After that he disconnected the call," the MP's complaint read.

The Patna Secretariat police station has registered a case under 308 (3) and 308 (4) sections of BNS.

Sanjay Yadav is a close associate of RJD stalwart Tejaswi Yadav. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2024.

