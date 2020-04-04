Press Council advises against publicity, advertisement of AYUSH’s claims on Covid-19

india

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 11:12 IST

The Press Council of India (PCI) has issued an advisory to media houses to stop and prevent the publicity and advertisement of Ayurvedic, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy (AYUSH)-related claims for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) treatment.

The PCI issued the advisory on Friday, urging media houses to stop publicity and advertisement of AYUSH-related claims for Covid-19 treatment in a bid to prevent dissemination of misleading information about AYUSH drugs and services in light of the emerging nationwide threat because of the viral outbreak.

Healthcare professionals have raised concerns about claims of cure and prevention being made online and disseminated via social media platforms.

On Wednesday, the Union AYUSH Ministry had directed all Ayurvedic, Siddha, Unani and Homoeopathic (ASU&H) Regulatory Authorities in states and Union Territories to stop and prevent publicity and advertisement of AYUSH-related claims for Covid-19 treatment in print, television and electronic media.

The ministry had called for necessary action against persons or agencies involved in contravening the relevant legal provisions and the guidelines of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).